India disposes toxic waste from 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

Forty years ago, a highly toxic gas leak killed over 5,000 people and poisoned more than half a million others in the city of Bhopal. An Indian court recently ordered the clearing of the waste from the disaster site.

Indian authorities on Thursday moved tons of toxic waste from the site of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster to a disposal facility, where it will be incinerated within nine months.

The disaster 40 years ago killed over 5,000 people immediately and poisoned more than half a million people in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state, in central India.

It also caused long-lasting environmental impact.

The 337 metric tons of waste was transported in 12 leak-free containers under heavy security to Pithampur, located 225 kilometers (139 miles) from Bhopal, to undergo "scientific disposal," authorities said.

Toxic leak caused decades of health issues

On December 3, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a Union Carbide plant, now owned by the US-based Dow Chemical.

The Bhopal disaster is considered the worst industrial accident in history Image: epa/picture-alliance

This highly toxic leak caused decades of health issues for local communities and contamination of the groundwater.

Testing of groundwater near the site has previously revealed cancer- and birth defect-causing chemicals at levels 50 times higher than safe limits.

In December, the high court in Madhya Pradesh ordered clearing of the waste 40 years after the disaster within a month, asking authorities — "Are you waiting for another tragedy?"

Activists warn of environmental concerns

Meanwhile, activists warn of environmental concerns and potential groundwater contamination from the incinerated waste's residue.

They are also questioning the role of the companies behind the disaster.

"Why is the polluter Union Carbide and Dow Chemical not being compelled to clean up its toxic waste in Bhopal?" said Rachna Dhingra, a Bhopal-based activist who has worked with survivors of the tragedy.

ss/wd (AFP, Reuters)