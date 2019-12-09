India bans citizenship bill protests

The Indian government banned groups of people from gathering, hoping to regain control over citizens who are protesting a controversial citizenship law.

Orders banning gatherings of more than five people were imposed across the entire state of Uttar Pradesh to India's north, in Bangalore and parts of Karnataka in southwest India.

Two major telecommunications companies also cut mobile services in parts of New Delhi on orders from the government.

Hundreds of protesters who met up near the Red Fort in New Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad were detained by the police, news channel NDTV reported.

The deadly protests sparked up last week in the country's ethnically diverse east after the Hindu nationalist BJP-led government approved the Citizenship Amendment Act last Wednesday. The law makes it easier for non-Muslim minorities from India's three surrounding majority-Muslim states — Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan — to acquire Indian citizenship but excludes Muslims.

Some fear this could eventually be applied nationwide, targetting the Muslim population and threatening India's secular democracy.

kmm/sms (dpa/AP)

