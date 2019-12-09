India bans citizenship bill protests

Officials in parts of India banned people from meeting up in groups. The ruling BJP party is struggling to control anger over a controversial new citizenship law critics have said threatens democracy.
The Indian government banned groups of people from gathering, hoping to regain control over citizens who are protesting a controversial citizenship law.
Orders banning gatherings of more than five people were imposed across the entire state of Uttar Pradesh to India's north, in Bangalore and parts of Karnataka in southwest India.
Two major telecommunications companies also cut mobile services in parts of New Delhi on orders from the government.
Hundreds of protesters who met up near the Red Fort in New Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad were detained by the police, news channel NDTV reported.
The deadly protests sparked up last week in the country's ethnically diverse east after the Hindu nationalist BJP-led government approved the Citizenship Amendment Act last Wednesday. The law makes it easier for non-Muslim minorities from India's three surrounding majority-Muslim states — Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan — to acquire Indian citizenship but excludes Muslims.
Some fear this could eventually be applied nationwide, targetting the Muslim population and threatening India's secular democracy.
kmm/sms (dpa/AP)
DW's editors send out a daily selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
India has proposed creating a list of all people who legally fulfill Indian citizenship requirements. Opponents fear the list could be used to target minority groups. Murali Krishnan reports. (26.11.2019)
Thousands of students have gathered across India to protest alleged police brutality and a new bill offering citizenship to non-Muslims in nearby countries. Activists say the law attacks India's secular foundations. (16.12.2019)
In northeast India, protests have broken out over a bill that would grant citizenship to migrants from religious minority groups. Opponents say that the bill would endanger the region's "cultural identity." (10.01.2019)
Opposition parties are trying to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from winning a second term. But opinion polls suggest the Hindu nationalist leader could narrowly win the vote. (11.04.2019)