India bans citizenship bill protests — live updates

What's happened in India:

Last week, the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party passed an amendment to the country's citizenship law. The rule, known locally as CAA, provides an easier path to citizenship for "persecuted religious minorities" from the neighboring Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The new law, seen as a "Muslim ban" by many, has prompted widespread protests, particularly in diverse border regions like Assam, which see their religious and political plurality threatened.

Some of the protests have turned violent, resulting in thousands of arrests and at least 6 civilian deaths.

As of Thursday, the government has banned demonstrations against the CAA.

09:43 The protests in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, have turned violent. At the same time, New Delhi airport announces that flights have to be delayed due to crews being stuck in massive traffic jams triggered by the protests.

09:40 independent Indian news outlet Scroll.in reports that BJP working President JP Nadda has doubled down on the CAA, and added that the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in the whole country. Although this registry was originally mandated in India's original citizenship act of 1955, it has not been implemented except in Assam, which has had problems with illegal immigration. Many fear that the registry will be used to target Muslims.

09:10 News agency ANI reports that the internet is also being cut in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

09:00 Opposition lawmakers from the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party, which has its base in the northern border state of Uttar Pradesh, were protesting outside the legislative complex in the state's capital of Lucknow.

07:45 Indian journalists have reported that internet mobile services have been cut in large parts of New Delhi on government orders.

7:36 Protests have been continuing in several cities despite the ban, including in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Yamunanagar, Hyderabad, with police arresting dozens of demonstrations.

7:00 The Dehli Metro Rail Corporation announces that at least seventeen metro stations are closed. This is likely to prevent protestors from reaching marches.

