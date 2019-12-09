India bans citizenship bill protests — live updates

Officials in parts of India banned people from meeting up in groups, but sporadic demonstrations continue. Read the latest here.
What's happened in India:
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)
09:10 News agency ANI reports that the internet is also being cut in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.
09:00 Opposition lawmakers from the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party, which has its base in the northern border state of Uttar Pradesh, were protesting outside the legislative complex in the state's capital of Lucknow.
07:45 Indian journalists have reported that internet mobile services have been cut in large parts of New Delhi on government orders.
7:36 Protests have been continuing in several cities despite the ban, including in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Yamunanagar, Hyderabad, with police arresting dozens of demonstrations.
7:00 The Dehli Metro Rail Corporation announces that at least seventeen metro stations are closed. This is likely to prevent protestors from reaching marches.
es/sms (dpa/AP)
DW's editors send out a daily selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
India has proposed creating a list of all people who legally fulfill Indian citizenship requirements. Opponents fear the list could be used to target minority groups. Murali Krishnan reports. (26.11.2019)
Thousands of students have gathered across India to protest alleged police brutality and a new bill offering citizenship to non-Muslims in nearby countries. Activists say the law attacks India's secular foundations. (16.12.2019)
In northeast India, protests have broken out over a bill that would grant citizenship to migrants from religious minority groups. Opponents say that the bill would endanger the region's "cultural identity." (10.01.2019)
Opposition parties are trying to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from winning a second term. But opinion polls suggest the Hindu nationalist leader could narrowly win the vote. (11.04.2019)