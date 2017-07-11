India: At least 8 people killed in farmers’ protest — reports

Indian news agencies have reported that eight people lost their lives when a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Uttar Pradesh, took a violent turn.

According to reports, two SUVs allegedly rammed into a group of protesters during a visit by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra.

What do we know?

Citing a local police official, Indian news outlet NDTV reported that four of the eight killed were farmers, two having been run over by a vehicle in the union minister's convoy.

NDTV reported that the four other deaths were the occupants of the vehicle that had allegedly ploughed into the farmers.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear with differing versions of events.

The farmers have been picketing over new farming laws since November 2020. Government introduced laws aimed at opening up agricultural markets, which it says will make selling produce easier.

However farmers believe the laws will leave smaller farming operations exposed and at the mercy of larger companies. They want the laws repealed.