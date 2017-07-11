India: At least 8 people killed in farmers’ protest — reports

Indian news agencies have reported that eight people lost their lives when a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Uttar Pradesh, took a violent turn.

According to reports, two SUVs allegedly rammed into a group of protesters during a visit by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Citing a local police official Indian news agency NDTV reported that four of the eight killed were farmers, two having been run over by a vehicle in the union minister's convoy.

The news agency reported that the four other deaths were the occupants of the vehicle that had allegedly ploughed into the farmers.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear with differing versions of events.

The farmers had been picketing over new farming laws.

More to follow...