India: At least 6 dead in temple stampede

The stampede occurred during a 10-day festival at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh. The state authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

At least six people have died and several others were reported injured after a stampede broke out at the entry of a temple in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

What do we know about the stampede?

The stampede occurred during a 10-day annual festival at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in the city of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh state.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the affairs at the temple, had arranged for ticket counters to issue tokens to devotees on the occasion of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

Thousands of devotees from across India had gathered to visit the temple. According to the temple chairman, the stampede was triggered when the gate was opened to let out a woman who was feeling uneasy.

At least three women were among those who died, according to a report by the Indian newspaper The Indian Express. It reported that at least 30 persons sustained serious injuries and have been taken to hospital.

Condolences offered, investigation launched

The state government ordered a probe into the incident, NDTV reported..

State chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences to the families of the deceased, saying the deaths "grieved me intensely."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences.

"Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones," his office quoted him as saying.

Stampedes at religious festivals are common in India, where masses of people gather in small areas.

