India: At least 10 dead as Mumbai building collapses

At least 10 people are dead and 25 feared trapped after a residential building collapsed near Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

At least 11 were injured when the four-story building fell, said Pankaj Ashiya, the commissioner of the city of Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of India's financial capital Mumbai. He said the building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn't be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 40 emergency workers had arrived at the scene, an official said, including a team of 30 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force.

More to come...

