India and Canada expel top diplomats over killing probe

India and Canada expelled top diplomats, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two, after Ottawa said it was looking into India's envoy to Canada and other top diplomats as "persons of interest" in an investigation.

Diplomatic ties between India and Canada sunk to a new low Monday, as allegations over the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of a Sikh activist last year intensified.

Canada and India each expelled six diplomats in tit-for-tat moves as part of the escalating dispute.

Canadian police said it has uncovered evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to agents of the Indian government.

"Investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies; and other individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

An escalating rift between India and Canada

The Indian foreign ministry said it received a message suggesting that India’s envoy to Ottawa and other diplomats are "persons of interest" in the investigation of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada last year.

India rejected these claims as "preposterous" and said it has repeatedly asked Canada for evidence, which it says has not been provided.

India accused Canada of making false allegations for political reasons.

"India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats," it had said earlier in the day before withdrawing its envoy to Canada.

Who was Sikh activist Nijjar?

Nijjar was a prominent member of a movement to create asovereign Sikh state — known as Khalistan — in northern India. He was 45 years old when he was killed last year.

Nijjar had arrived decades ago in Canada and had since gained Canadian citizenship. Nijjar was a wanted man in India, which has for years seen Sikh separatists abroad as a security threat.

Relations hit a low point after accusations of Indian government's involvement

India and Canada have long shared warm ties. Canada is home to the world's largest Sikh population outside India and the countries have been key strategic partners on issues like trade and security.

But relations have been strained ever since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the fatal killing of Nijjar.

India forcefully rejected Trudeau's accusations and suspended all visa services in Canada following the accusations. They resumed two months later.

Last October, dozens of Canadian diplomats left India after New Delhi threatened to revoke their diplomatic immunity.

US prosecutors have leveled similar allegations in another case

Canadian police have charged multiple Indian nationals in Nijjar's murder.

US prosecutors in a separate case have accused an Indian government agent of directing an unsuccessful plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American citizen who advocated for Khalistan.

