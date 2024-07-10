India and Austria talk peace for Ukraine during Modi's visit

India's prime minister emphasized the need for diplomacy a day after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday diplomacy is the only solution to end the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

"This is not an age of war. Problems cannot be solved on the battlefield," Modi told reporters in Vienna, speaking alongside Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

His state visit to Austria follows a two-day trip to Russia during which he was pictured hugging Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi says India ready to support Ukraine

Modi said in general terms that he and Nehammer had "extensive discussions" on conflicts around world.

He said India and Austria were "ready" to "provide all possible support" to "rapidly restore peace and stability" in Ukraine.

Nehammer said both countries shared the "common goal" to achieve a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace, in accordance with the UN Charter."

Nehammer told reporters it was important to understand India's position on Ukraine and convey Europe's concerns.

Modi also met Austrian President Van Der Bellen during his visit to Austria Image: Heinz-Peter Bader/AP/picture alliance

Modi first Indian PM to visit Austria in 41 years

Modi is the first Indian head of government to visit Austria since Indira Gandhi in 1983.

It coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Modi and Nehammer were also addressing business leaders from India and Austria on Thursday.

sp/lo (AFP, AP)