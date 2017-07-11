India: Actor Deep Sidhu arrested by Delhi police over riots

Actor Deep Sidhu, accused of instigating several farmers to storm India's Red Fort on January 26, has been arrested, the special cell of the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

Sidhu was tracked down in Chandigarh using "technical surveillance" according to the daily Times of India. The Delhi police had earlier announced a cash bounty of 100,000 rupees ($1,372) for information on Sidhu, who went missing following the violence on India's Republic day.

Protesting farmers stormed Delhi's Red Fort on January 26

After disappearing, Sidhu issued clarifications from his Facebook account from an undisclosed location. In the videos, he said, "If I am being labelled a traitor, then all farmer leader are traitors". Several farmers and politicians had accused Sidhu of being a "stooge" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who was intentionally planted to incite chaos, a claim India's ruling party has denied.

Sidhu's arrest is expected to reveal further details on how a tractor rally conducted by farmers in Delhi turned into a violent spectacle.

This is a developing story...