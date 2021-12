India: Activists slam 'witch-hunt' of foreign-funded NGOs

The Indian government's recent decision to cut off foreign funding for a charity founded by Mother Teresa has drawn sharp criticism from NGOs and rights activists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government refused permission to the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) after it received some "adverse inputs," a statement issued by the Home Ministry said on December 25.

"While considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed," the ministry noted, without providing details.

The charity — founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted most of her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Kolkata — has more than 3,000 nuns worldwide who run hospices, community kitchens, schools, leper colonies and homes for abandoned children.

Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work and was later declared a saint.

The MoC, which runs shelter homes across India, received around $750 million (€662 million) from abroad in the 2020-21 financial year, according to The Hindu newspaper.

Activists criticize Modi's government

The MoC said in a statement that it had instructed its centers not to use any foreign currency account "until the matter is resolved."

The organization, however, rejected reports that its bank accounts had been frozen.

The government's move came just two weeks after police in Gujarat state began investigating the charity for alleged "forceful conversion" of Hindus to Christianity.

Hardline members of India's majority religion often accuse the MoC and other Christian charities of engaging in religious conversions.

Activists say that religious minorities in India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

Modi's government rejects having a radical "Hindutva" (Hindu hegemony) agenda and insists people of all religions have equal rights.

Watch video 26:00 Jay Panda on 'Conflict Zone'

"While FCRA permissions are largely denied to these organizations, other outfits that are aligned to the Hindu right-wing are allowed to receive funds with little or no scrutiny," renowned criminal lawyer Rebecca John told DW.

"FCRA has now become weaponized to compel organizations and trusts which work in the NGO sector to close their foreign accounts and thereby minimize their work in India."

Henri Tiphagne, executive director of People's Watch, slammed the government's move as "a complete witch-hunt."

His organization's foreign funding was suspended in 2012 and he is still contesting the matter in the courts.

Many NGOs hit by restrictions

This is not the first time the Indian government has denied permission for an NGO to receive foreign funding.

Last year, Human rights watchdog Amnesty International announced it was halting operations in India, citing a "continuing crackdown" and "harassment" by PM Modi's government.

Its bank accounts had been frozen by India's Enforcement Directorate, a governmental investigative agency, forcing it to lay off its 150-strong staff and stop campaign and research work.

Other organizations like Sabrang India, Lawyers Collective, Navsarjan Trust, and People's Watch were also targeted under the FCRA.

These organizations criticized infrastructure and mining projects, sought justice for the anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 and exposed violations against Dalit people. In response, they faced repeated questions about their work, threats of investigations and blocked foreign funding.

Watch video 02:51 Indian NGO confronts female domestic worker harassment

Other well-known rights groups such as Greenpeace India and The Ford Foundation have also been hit with restrictions.

With the bulk of the NGOs' funding cut, many have found it difficult operate and decided to shut shop.

'Extremely concerning'

Six months ago, authorities stopped the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a well-known civil liberties group, from receiving foreign contributions.

People working for the organization say they were surprised with the decision as it works with stakeholders in the government.

They challenged the move at the Delhi High Court and are awaiting its verdict.

"The National Human Rights Commission, state police and prison departments and legal aid institutions recognize CHRI as a resource partner and expert in the domains of police and prison reform and transparency in governance," CHRI Director Sanjoy Hazarika told DW.

"We are an acknowledged specialist in the field of right to information," added Hazarika.

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told DW that it's "extremely concerning" that authorities are targeting rights groups.

"It unfortunately indicates a lack of confidence when a proud democracy cannot tolerate either criticism or the ability of groups to address entrenched social inequity," she said.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru