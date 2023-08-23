India: 17 killed in railway bridge collapse

More than a dozen people in northeastern India have died after a bridge they were working on collapsed.

At least 17 laborers on a railway bridge crossing a ravine in India's Mizoram state died when the structure collapsed on Wednesday.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted a policeman saying "many others" were missing.

"Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy," Mizoram chief minister Zoramthang, who uses only one name, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

"Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," Zoramthang said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rescue operations were underway.

He added that he was "pained" by the accident and offered his "condolences to those who have lost their loved ones", his office said on X.

The government has already said it will pay some $2,400 to the next of kin of those killed.

Mizoram lies on India's border with Myanmar, in the far eastern part of India.

More to come...

rc/fb (AFP, Reuters)