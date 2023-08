At least 15 people in northeastern India have died after a bridge they were working on collapsed.

At least 15 laborers on a railway bridge crossing a ravine in India's Mizoram state died when the structure collapsed on Wednesday.

"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang near Aizawl collapsed today, at least 15 workers died," Mizoram chief minister Zoramthang, who uses only one name, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

