India: 12 ministers resign in wake of COVID-19 response

Twelve members of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet tendered their resignations Wednesday, as the government faces ongoing criticism over its disastrous COVID-19 response.

President Ram Nath Kovind's office said the resignations were accepted on orders of the prime minister. Modi is preparing a major cabinet reshuffle and is expected to swear in 43 Cabinet members later on Wednesday.

Among those to step down were Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Wednesday's departures signal the first change to Modi's Cabinet since he was reelected to a second term in 2018 and ahead of important state elections early next year. It also comes as the country attempts to speed its vaccination program while bracing for another possible wave of infections.

India has logged more than 400,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, the world's third-highest death toll behind the US and Brazil.

