 Independent Egyptian media outlet Mada Masr says editor detained | News | DW | 23.11.2019

News

Independent Egyptian media outlet Mada Masr says editor detained

As press freedom wanes in Egypt, security forces have taken an editor of Mada Masr into custody. The investigative Egyptian newspaper has called for Shady Zalat's release.

Journalists, with their mouths taped, sit in front of a portrait of Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste to protest against his imprisonment along with others in Egypt in 2014

Security forces on Saturday detained journalist Shady Zalat, according to a statement by the online news portal he worked for, Mada Masr.

Mada Masr, one of a shrinking number of independent news websites in Egypt, said Shady Zalat was arrested from his home in Cairo.

The outlet said plainclothes police told Zalat's wife that he was being taken to the Giza police headquarters. 

'Censorship'

Mada Masr said Shady is 37 years old and has been working there as an editor since 2014.

"He has done nothing more than use words to report the news," the statement read. "His arrest marks yet another escalation in the crackdown against journalism in Egypt."

Mada Masr, which is the Arabic word for "range" or "scope," provides a wide range of content in English ― political and economic in-depth analysis and creative writing as well as investigative journalism, according to Deutsche Welle's DW Akademie.

The outlet has struggled with censorship because of its critical reporting during and after the 2011 Egyptian revolution. To this end, Mada Masr has been blocked for more than a year without any apparent reasons, part of a campaign by the Egyptian authorities against news websites that they claim "support terrorism," according to After the Scoop, a DW Akademie report on investigative journalism around the world.

There was no immediate comment about Shady's detention from Egyptian authorities.

Egypt is ranked 163 out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2019 Press Freedom Index ― falling two places from the previous year.

Read more: Egypt frees award-winning photojournalist from prison after 5-year term

  • Lydia Caho Ribeiro (Gibo Seyer)

    5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

    Lydia Cacho Ribeiro, Mexico

    The renowned Mexican investigative journalist and activist has faced harassment, attacks and death threats for years. She was also illegally detained in 2005 after the release of a book looking into child prostitution networks. During an attack on her home in July 2019, her research materials were stolen and her dogs were killed. The incident forced her to go into exile.

  • Shakthika Sathkumara (privat)

    5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

    Shakthika Sathkumara, Sri Lanka

    Award-winning Sri Lankan writer Shakthika Sathkumara posted on Facebook one of his short stories that had indirect references to child abuse in a Buddhist temple. He was accused of inciting religious hatred. The writer already spent over 120 days in detention during the police investigation. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he's found guilty in a court decision planned for December.

  • Stella Nyanzi (Wilfred Sanya, Centre for legal Aid)

    5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

    Stella Nyanzi, Uganda

    Uganda has been cracking down on online dissent. A striking example of this is the case of academic, writer and activist Stella Nyanzi. In September 2018, she published a poem on Facebook that criticized the country's president and his mother. She subsequently was sentenced this August to 18 months in prison for "cyber harassment."

  • Nedim Türfent (MLSA)

    5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

    Nedim Turfent, Turkey

    Nedim Turfent was arrested in May 2016 following his coverage of army clashes in a Kurdish area of Turkey. Charged with terrorism, he was sentenced to almost nine years in prison and had to spend nearly two years in solitary confinement. However, the reporter's trial was unfair; 19 witnesses later said they had been tortured into testifying against him.

  • Galal El-Behairy (privat)

    5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

    Galal El-Behairy, Egypt

    A month before Egypt's presidential election, a song with lyrics written by Galal El-Behairy criticizing the country's government went viral. That led the Egyptian minister of culture to denounce a few days later the poet and his book, "The Finest Women on Earth." The lyricist was arrested and tortured a few days later. He is a serving a 3-year sentence in one of Egypt's most notorious prisons.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


kw/sms (AP)

