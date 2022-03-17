Increasingly imprecise weapons are being used: DW's Nick Connolly

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Ukrainian president has addressed the German parliament for the first time, following a series of appeals Zelenskyy had been making to leaders.
Ties between Russia and Ukraine have traditionally been strong in chess. But the war threatens to destroy that relationship. The world federation has sanctioned Russia and Belarus but is itself in the spotlight.
Scores of African students who remain trapped in Ukraine have been sheltering in basements since the Russian bombings began in Ukraine. One Nigerian student narrated to DW his failed attempts to escape from Kherson.
PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?
