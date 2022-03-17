 Increasingly imprecise weapons are being used: DW′s Nick Connolly | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 17.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Increasingly imprecise weapons are being used: DW's Nick Connolly

Watch video 04:41

More in the Media Center

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies during a video call in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Putin has voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential for expanding its global supplies. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur SPUTNIK***

Ukraine peace talks: Can Russia be trusted? 17.03.2022

LVIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 9: African people studying in Sumy arriving at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine on March 9, 2022. Students with Indian, Chinese and different African nationalities have arrived today in Lviv from Sumy, a city located in eastern Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor created to evacuate them. Adri Salido / Anadolu Agency

African students still trapped in Ukraine 17.03.2022

***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von dem ukrainischen Azov Battalion*** This image taken from video provided by Azov Battalion shows an aerial view of burned out high-rise buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday March 14, 2022. Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, is surrounded by Russian forces and has come under heavy bombardment recently. (Azov Battalion via AP)

Russia accused of bombing civilian shelter in Mariupol 17.03.2022

US volunteers sign up to defend Ukraine Schlagwörter: United States, Ukraine, Russia, war, volunteers, military Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 18.03.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: For some Americans, just sending money and defensive weapons to Ukraine is not enough. Instead, they want to help defend the country against the Russian army themselves. DW correspondent Ines Pohl met carpenter Andrew Bennet, who is getting ready to go to Ukraine.

US volunteers sign up to defend Ukraine 17.03.2022

More from DW News

Thumbnail Brazil Mining © AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro pushes for mining bill as response to Ukraine war 17.03.2022

07.03.2022 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, late Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 17.03.2022

Sanctions placed on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine are affecting the ISS. What's at stake?

War, sanctions and the International Space Station 17.03.2022

Many German parliamentarians were deeply touched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech.

A touching moment – President Zelenskyy in the Bundestag 17.03.2022

Read also

Ukrainian president tells Bundestag 'help came too late'

Ukrainian president tells Bundestag 'help came too late' 17.03.2022

The Ukrainian president has addressed the German parliament for the first time, following a series of appeals Zelenskyy had been making to leaders.

Report on Ukraine - War in Ukraine day 10 Lviv, Ukraine, 03/06/2022 - Reporting in Lviv. Lviv city center. Ukrainians playing chess on a bench in Opera Square. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Andr xLuisxAlves

Checkmate: Russia's war on Ukraine fractures tight-knit world of chess 17.03.2022

Ties between Russia and Ukraine have traditionally been strong in chess. But the war threatens to destroy that relationship. The world federation has sanctioned Russia and Belarus but is itself in the spotlight.

Armed Ukrainian soldiers pose with missiles in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, pictured on March 5, 2022. (CTK Photo/Pavel Nemecek)

Ukraine war: Nigerian students trapped in Kherson 17.03.2022

Scores of African students who remain trapped in Ukraine have been sheltering in basements since the Russian bombings began in Ukraine. One Nigerian student narrated to DW his failed attempts to escape from Kherson.

A soldier presents a so-called 'Butterfly' mine during the journalists training course 'Safety and Behaviour in Conflict Zones' near Hammelburg, Germany, 05 December 2007. The five-day training course is aimed to picture the dangers to journalists working in conflict zones. Photo: Bodo Marks

Fact Check: Is Russia using butterfly mines in Ukraine? 15.03.2022

PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?