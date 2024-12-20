  1. Skip to content
Inclusion: When different is normal — Global Us

December 20, 2024

What if everyone had equal opportunities, regardless of gender, race, or disabilities? Inclusion is a human right. We meet a New Yorker who faces hurdles daily, trans people in India who experience rejection, and an inventor who’s changing lives.

A tent set up on a street in Los Angeles

LA's lack of affordable housing worsens homelessness

Los Angeles lacks affordable housing. City programs aren't enough, and the number of homeless people is growing daily.
SocietyAugust 16, 202406:28 min
A wild hog with a baby in a swamp

Should we kill invasive species to protect the environment?

Feral hogs are wreaking havoc in Texas. Is shooting invasive species and serving them for dinner the best solution?
Nature and EnvironmentMay 27, 202409:07 min
An aerial view of a trailer park in a forested area

US investors pricing out trailer residents

Some 20 million people in the US live in trailer parks. But investors are raising the rent, putting their homes at risk.
SocietyMay 13, 202406:00 min
DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Fighting for LGBTQ+ rights across Asia

DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Taiwan.
EqualityOctober 4, 202313:54 min
Davos: Business pressed to do more for women

Executive Director of the UN's Population Fund: Business has responsibility on women's rights.
EqualityJanuary 18, 202307:31 min
DW Eco India Sendung l Darjeeling Express

London restaurant owner only hires women

The Darjeeling Express empowers women immigrants in London's restaurant industry.
EqualityDecember 23, 202104:34 min
Global US | IRA Energy

Will Trump end the Inflation Reduction Act?

Will Donald Trump's plans to drill for more oil and gas mean the end of the IRA climate investment program?
ClimateDecember 17, 202405:25 min
A young woman carries a dead wild boar on her back

New Zealand hunts down invasive species

New Zealand wants to fight the growing population of invasive species like feral cats, stoats and possums.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 11, 202406:24 min
A flock of sheep in a pen seen from the air.

New Zealand sheep farmers fight for their future

Global competition from synthetic materials is putting New Zealand’s sheep farmers under pressure.
BusinessNovember 28, 202404:37 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

