Inclusion in soccer: One 'Goal of the Month' award is not enough

Let's start by looking back to the 1990s. In the eyes of most soccer fans, it was a better time for the sport.

It was then that German soccer legend Fritz Walter stopped by Duisburg's Wedau Stadium to talk about the glory of winning the 1954 World Cup. The audience were participants in a soccer tournament for disabled people and for them hearing from Walter was "the greatest."

That's how Peer Brocke, spokesman for the inclusion promoting German organization Lebenshilfe (Life Help), remembers it. In that respect, soccer has long made attempts to prevent the exclusion of people with disabilities from public life.

Public awareness

The fact that the German Soccer Association (DFB) is now also being honored with the "UEFA Equal Game Award" for its commitment in the field of inclusion does not come as a big surprise.

UEFA's three award winners — the DFB, Afghan international player Khalida Popal and Manchester United's Juan Mata — have all "demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in creating a more open, diverse and accessible game, providing a powerful example to follow during the 2020/21 season and beyond," a UEFA statement said.

In principle, such announcements are also positive for Lebenshilfe. After all, they bring awareness of the need for inclusion to the public.

Watch video 01:42 Playing football with passion — blind

Initiative by the clubs

There is still a lot to be done, however, according to UEFA. This is also and especially true for sports clubs in Germany. According to its spokesperson, Lebenshilfe is urging more inclusive offers be created at the local level.

"We would like the initiative to come from others, not only from Lebenshilfe groups," says Brocke, who believes soccer clubs could be even more proactive. After all, he says, there are lots of employees in inclusive workplaces "who can really play football."

And the professionals? Here, the 2015 season stands out, when Bayern Munich was honored by Lebenshilfe with its Bobby Media Award — named after Bobby Bredelow, an actor with down's syndrome .

At the event, then 16-year-old Michael Freudlsperger scored against Bayern's back up goalkeeper Tom Starke. It was later voted as the 'Goal of the Month' by the viewers of the ARD Sportschau.

Michael Freudlsperger personally received his 'Goal of the Month' award from former Bayern and Germany captain Philipp Lahm

Solutions will be found

The UEFA award, which the DFB will accept on Thursday, should therefore serve as an incentive for clubs to do more. At the professional level but also at the amateur level.

"Soccer promotes social cohesion. But that kind of inclusive force cannot be taken for granted; it has to be renewed again and again," explained interim DFB President Rainer Koch.

The UEFA award should provide added motivation to keep renewing the concept, not only by involving refugees in sports or providing unisex toilets at international matches, but also by offering inclusive sports without the pressure to perform. As for concerns that may persist at the club level, solutions can be found together with the help of organizations such as Lebenshilfe.

This article was translated from German