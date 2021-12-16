Inclusion in football: One 'Goal of the Month' award is not enough

Let's start by looking back to the 1990s. In the eyes of most football fans, it was a better time for the sport.

It was then that German football legend Fritz Walter, stopped by in Duisburg's Wedau Stadium to talk about the glory of winning the 1954 World Cup. The audience at the time were participants in football tournaments for disabled people and, for them, hearing from Walter was "the greatest thing."

That's how Peer Brocke, spokesman for the German Lebenshilfe association, which promotes inclusion, remembers it. In that respect, football has long made attempts to prevent people with disabilities from being excluded from public life.

Public awareness

The fact that the German Football Association (DFB) is now also being honored with the "UEFA Equal Game Award" for its commitment in the field of inclusion does not come as a big surprise.

The three award winners - in addition to the DFB, Afghan international Khalida Popal and Manchester United's Juan Mata - have all "demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in creating a more open, diverse and accessible game, providing a powerful example to follow during the 2020/21 season and beyond," a UEFA statement said.

In principle, such announcements are also positive for Lebenshilfe. After all, they bring awareness of the need for inclusion to the public.

Initiative by the clubs

There is still a lot to be done, however, according to the organization. This is also and especially true for sports clubs in Germany. According to its spokesperson, Lebenshilfe is urging that more inclusive offerings be created at the local level.

"We would also like the initiative to come not only from the Lebenshilfe groups," says Brocke, who believes football clubs could be even more proactive. After all, there are many employees in workplaces where inclusion is practiced "who can really play football."

And the professionals? The 2015 season stands out, when Bayern Munich was honored by Lebenshilfe with its Bobby Media Award - named after the actor with down's syndrome Bobby Bredelow.

At the event, the then 16-year-old Michael Freudlsperger, scored against Bayern's back up goalkeeper Tom Starke. It was later voted as the 'Goal of the Month' by the viewers of the ARD Sportschau.

Michael Freudlsperger was presented with his 'goa of the Month' award by former BAyern and Germany captain Philipp Lahm

Solutions will be found

The UEFA award, which the DFB will accept on Thursday, should therefore serve as an incentive for clubs to do more. At the professional level, but also at the amateur level.

"Football promotes cohesion in our society. But this inclusive force cannot be taken for granted; it has to be renewed again and again," explained DFB interim president Rainer Koch.

The UEFA Award should provide added motivation to keep renewing the concept, not only by involving refugees in sports or providing unisex toilets at international matches, but by offering inclusive sports without pressure to perform. For the concerns that may persist at club level, solutions can be found together with the help of organizations such as Lebenshilfe.

