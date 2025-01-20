Inauguration Day: Trump sworn in as 47th US President

01/20/2025 January 20, 2025 Berlin must build new relationship with Trump, German conservative lawmaker says

Germany must build a new relationship with newly-elected Trump, said conservative German lawmaker Jürgen Hardt.

Hardt, who is attending the inauguration, spoke to DW's Ines Pohl ahead of the ceremony. He is a member of the German parliament for the opposition conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the Foreign Affairs spokesperson for the CDU/CSU group.

"I think we have to build up a new relation[ship] between Germany and the new president of the United States," Hardt said.

"I think, the field of trade issues and the field of foreign and security policy will be the most important topics on our agenda to talk about with the US government. Therefore, we are here to have contact to the new potential guys in the new government, to keep the contact with senators and congressmen and congresswomen, to be sure that we can do it on the rational basis that we can find win-win situations or solutions for Germany/European Union on the one side and the US on the other side."

Hardt expressed hopes that the new US administration will continue its support to Ukraine.

The conservative lawmaker also said he was "open minded" when it comes to Trump's new term.

"It doesn't help in any way to blame the new president before he is in office, before he gave a speech, before he [takes] decisions," he said.

Not many German politicians are in DC for the event: Hardt and fellow member of the Bundestag Thomas Silberhorn (CSU) chose to attend, as did the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s Beatrix von Storch and Tino Chrupalla.