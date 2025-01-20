Inauguration Day: Trump sworn in as 47th US President
What you need to know
- Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president
- Ceremony in Washington, DC attended by outgoing President Joe Biden, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and others
- Trump vows to issue flurry of executive orders on issues ranging from energy to immigration
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says US ties 'vital' ahead of Trump inauguration
Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump, says he is 'open to dialogue'
Below you can read a roundup of the latest developments regarding Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025:
Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Trump
Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his congratulations to Trump following his inauguration.
"Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations," Trudeau said on X.
Trump had threatened steep tariffs targeting Canada.
Trump to 'declare national emergency' at southern border
Trump said in his inauguration speech that he would "declare a national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico, sending troops to the border.
The president vowed to deport "millions and millions" of "criminal aliens."
"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," he said.
'Golden age of America begins,' Trump says
The newly inaugurated president kicked off his first speech as president in this new term by taking jabs at predecessor Biden's tenure, without naming the former president.
Trump said the "golden age of America begins" with his inauguration.
"From this day on our country will flourish," he said. "We will be the envy of every nation."
Trump takes oath of office
Trump took the oath of office at Capitol on Monday, becoming the 47th President of the United States of America.
The president was welcomed with upon taking the oath.
Vice President JD Vance also took the oath of office prior to Trump.
Berlin must build new relationship with Trump, German conservative lawmaker says
Germany must build a new relationship with newly-elected Trump, said conservative German lawmaker Jürgen Hardt.
Hardt, who is attending the inauguration, spoke to DW's Ines Pohl ahead of the ceremony. He is a member of the German parliament for the opposition conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the Foreign Affairs spokesperson for the CDU/CSU group.
"I think we have to build up a new relation[ship] between Germany and the new president of the United States," Hardt said.
"I think, the field of trade issues and the field of foreign and security policy will be the most important topics on our agenda to talk about with the US government. Therefore, we are here to have contact to the new potential guys in the new government, to keep the contact with senators and congressmen and congresswomen, to be sure that we can do it on the rational basis that we can find win-win situations or solutions for Germany/European Union on the one side and the US on the other side."
Hardt expressed hopes that the new US administration will continue its support to Ukraine.
The conservative lawmaker also said he was "open minded" when it comes to Trump's new term.
"It doesn't help in any way to blame the new president before he is in office, before he gave a speech, before he [takes] decisions," he said.
Not many German politicians are in DC for the event: Hardt and fellow member of the Bundestag Thomas Silberhorn (CSU) chose to attend, as did the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s Beatrix von Storch and Tino Chrupalla.
EU 'looks forward' to working closely with Trump, von der Leyen says
European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Trump's second term in office, sending him her best wishes.
"The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," von der Leyen said on X. She added that together US and European societies "can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security."
"This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership," she said.
Biden pardons family members in final minutes in office
US outgoing President Biden issued an executive grant of clemency to members of his family, minutes before the swearing in of Trump.
The pardon included James Biden, Sara Biden, Valerie Biden, John T. Owens and Francis Biden.
He said the pardon was due to "unrelenting attacks" from Trump and allies.
"Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end," he said.
Biden also commuted the life sentence of indigenous activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.
Trump to issue executive orders to end birthright citizenship, limit gender identity — incoming official
After assuming office, Trump will issue a series of executive orders, including one that will cancel birthright citizenship and another that will only recognize two biological sexes, according to an incoming White House official.
Speaking to reporters on Monday ahead of Trump's inauguration, the official said Trump intended to end birthright citizenship, which grants anyone born in the US the right to claim citizenship. He will also terminate the right to claim asylum.
"We're going to end asylum," the official said, adding that the move would create "an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship."
Trump also planned to recognize male and female as the only two biological sexes and to end federal diversity programs, the official said, describing them as "discriminatory programs."
"The Department of Treasury -- this is a little while ago now -- included diversity training that said all white people, regardless of how woke they are, contribute to racism. So this type of funding, we're going to end at these [diversity] programs. We're going to end that."
The policies will almost certainly face legal challenges.
Tech moguls and foreign leaders among inauguration guests
Donald Trump arrived at the Capitol Rotunda for the swearing-in ceremony, which was moved indoors due to freezing temperatures in Washington.
Among the guests who have been waiting for him at the Capitol are former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush with their wives, as well as Barack Obama, who arrived unaccompanied.
Tech moguls Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are also in attendance, as well as podcast host Joe Rogan.
Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are also in the Rotunda, the first foreign leaders to be invited to a US presidential inauguration.
What does the return of Donald Trump mean for the climate?
Donald Trump, an avowed climate skeptic, has made no secret of his plans for his second presidency. As he assembles his governing team, environmental analysts have been looking for signs of what to expect from his second term, and, for many, the outlook is bleak.
On the campaign trail and since his reelection, he has pledged to boost fossil fuel exploitation, cancel tax credits for electric vehicles and clean energy projects, unravel environmental regulations, and claw back unspent funds from what he has called the "green new scam," landmark climate legislation passed by outgoing President Joe Biden.
Read DW's analysis what Trump's second term means for the climate.
Trump, Biden go to Capitol for inauguration
Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden arrived together in the same limousine at the US Capitol, where the main events of the inauguration will take place.
It is tradition for the outgoing president to accompany the president-elect to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.
The two did not ride together four years ago, when Trump skipped Biden's inauguration.
France and Germany falter as Donald Trump presidency looms
With Germany heading for an early election after its coalition government collapsed and France facing several more months without a workable majority in parliament, Europe's two most important economies will lack stable governments when Donald Trump assumes office as US president.
DW has taken a look at whether the EU's largest countries are ready for a Trump presidency.
Biden's post farewell selfie from White House
Before leaving the White House at the end of his term, Joe Biden posted a photo of himself and his wife.
"One more selfie for the road. We love you, America," he wrote on X.
The photo shows a smiling Joe Biden and his wife Jill in front of a snowy White House garden.
Biden welcomes Trump to White House
President Joe Biden welcomed his successor Donald Trump to the White House for a pre-inaugural tea, restoring the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.
Accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, the outgoing president greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, exchanging brief remarks before they entered the building.
"Welcome home," Biden said, wrapping his hand around Trump's upper arm as he escorted him into the mansion.
In 2021, Trump did not host Biden for tea, breaking with tradition as he continued to claim that he had won the 2020 election.
Who is Vice President-elect JD Vance, Trump's heir apparent?
JD Vance, the 40-year-old former 'Never Trumper' has become the heir apparent to Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement and is the favorite to lead the Republican run for the presidency in 2028.
DW has put together a profile on the soon-to-be vice president with everything you need to know about him.