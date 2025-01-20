Inauguration Day: Trump set to be sworn in as 47th president

01/20/2025 January 20, 2025 Trump to issue executive orders to end birthright citizenship, limit gender identity — incoming official

After assuming office, Trump will issue a series of executive orders, including one that will cancel birthright citizenship and another that will only recognize two biological sexes, according to an incoming White House official.

Speaking to reporters on Monday ahead of Trump's inauguration, the official said Trump intended to end birthright citizenship, which grants anyone born in the US the right to claim citizenship. He will also terminate the right to claim asylum.

"We're going to end asylum," the official said, adding that the move would create "an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship."

Trump also planned to recognize male and female as the only two biological sexes and to end federal diversity programs, the official said, describing them as "discriminatory programs."

"The Department of Treasury -- this is a little while ago now -- included diversity training that said all white people, regardless of how woke they are, contribute to racism. So this type of funding, we're going to end at these [diversity] programs. We're going to end that."

The policies will almost certainly face legal challenges.