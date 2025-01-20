Inauguration Day: Trump set to be sworn in as 47th president
What you need to know
- Donald Trump due to be sworn in as 47th US president at 12 p.m. local time (1700 GMT)
- Ceremony in Washington, DC attended by outgoing President Joe Biden, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and others
- Trump vows to issue flurry of executive orders on issues ranging from energy to immigration on Monday
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says US ties 'vital' ahead of Trump inauguration
Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump, says he is 'open to dialogue'
Below you can read a roundup of the latest developments regarding Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025:
Biden pardons family members in final minutes in office
US outgoing President Biden issued an executive grant of clemency to members of his family, minutes before the swearing in of Trump.
The pardon included James Biden, Sara Biden, Valerie Biden, John T. Owens and Francis Biden.
He said the pardon was due to "unrelenting attacks" from Trump and allies.
Biden also commuted the life sentence of indigenous activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.
Trump to issue executive orders to end birthright citizenship, limit gender identity — incoming official
After assuming office, Trump will issue a series of executive orders, including one that will cancel birthright citizenship and another that will only recognize two biological sexes, according to an incoming White House official.
Speaking to reporters on Monday ahead of Trump's inauguration, the official said Trump intended to end birthright citizenship, which grants anyone born in the US the right to claim citizenship. He will also terminate the right to claim asylum.
"We're going to end asylum," the official said, adding that the move would create "an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship."
Trump also planned to recognize male and female as the only two biological sexes and to end federal diversity programs, the official said, describing them as "discriminatory programs."
"The Department of Treasury -- this is a little while ago now -- included diversity training that said all white people, regardless of how woke they are, contribute to racism. So this type of funding, we're going to end at these [diversity] programs. We're going to end that."
The policies will almost certainly face legal challenges.
Tech moguls and foreign leaders among inauguration guests
Donald Trump arrived at the Capitol Rotunda for the swearing-in ceremony, which was moved indoors due to freezing temperatures in Washington.
Among the guests who have been waiting for him at the Capitol are former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush with their wives, as well as Barack Obama, who arrived unaccompanied.
Tech moguls Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are also in attendance, as well as podcast host Joe Rogan.
Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are also in the Rotunda, the first foreign leaders to be invited to a US presidential inauguration.
What does the return of Donald Trump mean for the climate?
Donald Trump, an avowed climate skeptic, has made no secret of his plans for his second presidency. As he assembles his governing team, environmental analysts have been looking for signs of what to expect from his second term, and, for many, the outlook is bleak.
On the campaign trail and since his reelection, he has pledged to boost fossil fuel exploitation, cancel tax credits for electric vehicles and clean energy projects, unravel environmental regulations, and claw back unspent funds from what he has called the "green new scam," landmark climate legislation passed by outgoing President Joe Biden.
Read DW's analysis what Trump's second term means for the climate.
Trump, Biden go to Capitol for inauguration
Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden arrived together in the same limousine at the US Capitol, where the main events of the inauguration will take place.
It is tradition for the outgoing president to accompany the president-elect to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.
The two did not ride together four years ago, when Trump skipped Biden's inauguration.
France and Germany falter as Donald Trump presidency looms
With Germany heading for an early election after its coalition government collapsed and France facing several more months without a workable majority in parliament, Europe's two most important economies will lack stable governments when Donald Trump assumes office as US president.
DW has taken a look at whether the EU's largest countries are ready for a Trump presidency.
Biden's post farewell selfie from White House
Before leaving the White House at the end of his term, Joe Biden posted a photo of himself and his wife.
"One more selfie for the road. We love you, America," he wrote on X.
The photo shows a smiling Joe Biden and his wife Jill in front of a snowy White House garden.
Biden welcomes Trump to White House
President Joe Biden welcomed his successor Donald Trump to the White House for a pre-inaugural tea, restoring the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.
Accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, the outgoing president greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, exchanging brief remarks before they entered the building.
"Welcome home," Biden said, wrapping his hand around Trump's upper arm as he escorted him into the mansion.
In 2021, Trump did not host Biden for tea, breaking with tradition as he continued to claim that he had won the 2020 election.
Who is Vice President-elect JD Vance, Trump's heir apparent?
JD Vance, the 40-year-old former 'Never Trumper' has become the heir apparent to Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement and is the favorite to lead the Republican run for the presidency in 2028.
DW has put together a profile on the soon-to-be vice president with everything you need to know about him.
Harris greets JD Vance at White House
Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the Vice President-elect JD Vance when he arrived at the White House.
Usually, only the president-elect comes to the White House on Inauguration Day before the swearing-in ceremony.
Harris and Vance were accompanied by their spouses and all shook hands and posed for a photo.
How Trump's tariffs could take trade wars to next level
Trump has repeatedly stated that he will impose 10%-20% tariffs on all goods entering the US in an attempt to boost domestic manufacturing and close the trade gap.
But critics have warned that the tariffs would hit US consumers while also putting pressure on other global economies, such as Germany.
DW takes a deeper dive into the possible impacts of Trump's tariff threats.
Trump attends church service before inauguration
A few hours before being sworn in as President of the United States, Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended a service at St John's Episcopal Church near the White House in Washington.
The traditional pre-inauguration service was also attended by Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha, as well as members of the Trump family, including son Barron.
The Trumps will head to the White House for a coffee and tea with outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden after the service.
The two men and their spouses will ride in a joint motorcade to the Capitol before the swearing-in ceremony.
Putin congratulates Trump, says he is 'open to dialogue'
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration hours before the ceremony.
During a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin said he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on Ukraine and nuclear weapons.
Putin also said he wanted to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine, rather than a brief ceasefire.
Pope hopes Trump will lead society with 'no room for hatred'
Pope Francis wished Donald Trump well in a message sent ahead of his inauguration, urging him to promote "peace and reconciliation among peoples" and to lead a society with "no room for hatred."
The pontiff offered the incoming president "cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength and protection."
"It is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion," the head of the Catholic Church wrote.
"At the same time, as our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples," he added.
A day before Trump's inauguration, Pope Francis criticized his plans for large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants.
In an interview with Italian television aired on Sunday, the pope said the plan would "make the migrants, who have nothing, pay the unpaid bill."
Lula hopes US will remain 'historical partner' of Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he hoped the United States would remain a "historic partner" of his country after Donald Trump's inauguration.
"I hope that (Trump) has a successful administration and that the Americans continue to be the historic partner of Brazil," leftist leader Lula said.
"On our side, we do not want to get into any fight with the US or with Venezuela, China, India, Russia," he said at a ministerial meeting.
During his first term, Trump was an ally of Lula's far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. On Saturday, Bolsonaro said he hoped Trump would help him overcome his legal problems.
Bolsonaro had hoped to attend Trump's inauguration, but was blocked by Brazil's Supreme Court, which cited the risk that he might flee to escape an investigation into an alleged coup attempt in 2022 after losing the election to Lula.