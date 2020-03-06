 In which period in history would you have liked to live? | Lifestyle | DW | 10.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

In which period in history would you have liked to live?

Is there a period in history in which you would have liked to have lived? If you could travel back in time, which era would be most appealing to you? 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsepoche

The 1920s in Berlin - for many people this decade with its fashion, its dances and its parties is a moment in history they would have loved to experience. But also a journey back in time to ancient Egypt or ancient Rome would be interesting for many. Is there a period in time that particularly fascinates you? One in which you would perhaps have liked to have lived? Or are you totally satisfied with the here and now? Would you have liked to have been part of the hippie movement in the 1960s or would you have preferred the cool 1980s? Are you perhaps tempted by the Victorian Age or could you even imagine living in the Middle Ages?

Come with us on a thought-provoking journey through time and tell us about your favourite era! We are looking forward to your answers. As a thank-you, your entry will enter our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. 

My favourite era is:

The closing date for entries is 20 March 2020, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (13.11.2019)  

Advertisement
Woody Allen (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gillenea)

German publisher under pressure for Woody Allen autobiography

After strong protests, the publication of Woody Allen's autobiography was cancelled in the US. The book is still scheduled for release in Germany by Rowohlt. Some of the publisher's own authors object.  

Adolf Hitler

Nazi history: Hitler's world views reexamined in biography

With "Hitler: A Global Biography," historian Brendan Simms emphasizes the dictator's obsession with Anglo-American capitalism as a motivation for his destructive rule.  

Deutschland Nina Hagen (picture-alliance/dpa/B. v. Jutrczenka)

Godmother of punk: Nina Hagen turns 65

Singer-songwriter, mother, activist, punk — Nina Hagen has many facets. Even at 65, the unique artist with the unconventional outfits continues to strut the very fine line between madness and genius.  

Germany Reichstag glass dome in Berlin (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/De Simone-AGF)

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. And with 10% of all employees worldwide working in tourism, it's not just travelers who are feeling the effects.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  