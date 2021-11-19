 In which languages does Deutsche Welle broadcast its TV lineup? | FAQ- the most-asked questions on DW′s TV programming | DW | 19.11.2021

TV

In which languages does Deutsche Welle broadcast its TV lineup?

DW currently broadcasts TV programs in German, English, Spanish, and Arabic 24 hours a day.

Deutsche Welle also produces content in other widely-spoken languages in order to reach as many people as possible around the world. A variety of DW magazines are adapted into other languages and distributed locally in cooperation with partner stations. In addition, content is available in 30 languages on our website: www.dw.com.

