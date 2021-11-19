In which languages and regions does Deutsche Welle broadcast its radio programs over shortwave?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW broadcasts a lineup for the regions of Africa and Asia over shortwave
Broadcasts are available in Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, English, Portuguese and French for Africa, as well as in Dari and Pashto for Asia. Deutsche Welle also offers satellite broadcasts in Arabic and Greek.
For information relating to the reception of DW radio programs, see this article.
