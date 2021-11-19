 In which languages and regions does Deutsche Welle broadcast its radio programs over shortwave? | Deutsche Welle radio programming in several languages | DW | 19.11.2021

Radio

In which languages and regions does Deutsche Welle broadcast its radio programs over shortwave?

DW broadcasts a lineup for the regions of Africa and Asia over shortwave

Broadcasts are available in Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, English, Portuguese and French for Africa, as well as in Dari and Pashto for Asia. Deutsche Welle also offers satellite broadcasts in Arabic and Greek.
For information relating to the reception of DW radio programs, see this article.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

