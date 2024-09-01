In Ukraine, protesters call for more prisoner swaps

ConflictsUkraineIn Ukraine, protesters call for more prisoner swapsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineSonia Phalnikar01/09/2024January 9, 2024Families and friends of missing Ukrainian soldiers have been calling for more prisoner exchanges. Although Ukraine and Russia recently exchanged a large number of prisoners, many Ukrainian soldiers continue to be held in Russian captivity.https://p.dw.com/p/4b1gLAdvertisement