 In times of coronavorus, looking at how Hollywood films portray virus outbreaks | Film | DW | 06.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

In times of coronavorus, looking at how Hollywood films portray virus outbreaks

Quarantines, strict hygiene rules and panic buying have been observed since the coronavirus COVID-19 started spreading. A few movies depict similar situations.

film still 'Outbreak' (picture-alliance/United Archives)

The typical ingredients of a Hollywood apocalyptic scenario are well known: It starts with a threat first revealed by alarmed scientists, while decision-makers aim to downplay the problem. The main protagonists aim to save themselves or their community — and ultimately  the entire planet.

But do these films provide any meaningful lessons on how to deal with the outbreak of a virus?

On quarantines

In Wolfgang Petersen's thriller Outbreak from 1995 (top picture; actress Rene Russo), which was released during the real-life outbreak of the Ebola virus in Zaire, a monkey imported from Africa transmits a new virus to humans. Virologist Sam Daniels (Dustin Hoffman) and his team set up a lab in the town where the epidemic broke out. The military seals off the city. Sam Daniels tells his manager: "We can't stop it."

In the post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend (2007), a quarantine is enforced on Manhattan island and a US army virologist (Will Smith) is the last surviving human in New York. In Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later, it's the entire British island that's quarantined.

Today's new coronavirus, which was first detected in China at the end of December 2019, has been spreading rapidly around the world despite initial attempts to isolate the city of Wuhan. Around half of the 11 million inhabitants of the city fled before the Chinese province was sealed off.

Contagion film still Kate Winslet (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

Kate Winslet hopes to curb the spread of a new virus in 'Contagion'

Hygiene tips

"The average person touches his or her face three to five times every waking minute. In the meantime, we're touching doorknobs, water fountains, each other," says Kate Winslet in the role of epidemiologist Erin Mears in Steven Soderbergh's medical action thriller Contagion (2011). The film is about a virus imported from China, which contains genetic material from pig and bat viruses. It's initially transmitted by a chef who shook hands with other people without having properly washed his own hands after handling slaughtered pigs.

In the film as in reality, the most important protective measure against the new coronavirus is to frequently and thoroughly wash hands, as the World Health Organization advises.

Panic buying

The apocalyptic TV series The Walking Dead shows that large stocks of food piled up in cupboards will not provide any protection against the actual threat.

In real life, so-called preppers have long been preparing for emergencies. Now average consumers, who hadn't thought of emergency preparations until now, are also stocking up on pasta, canned goods and toilet paper, as empty shelves in German supermarkets demonstrate. 

2013 - World War Z - Filmszene (picture-alliance/dpa/Paramount Pictures)

Globalization contributes to the pandemic: A scene from 'World War Z' with Brad Pitt

Globalization

In recent films such as World War Z and Contagion, viruses spread globally at a rate that would have been unthinkable years ago, because of increased globalization. In World War Z, Brad Pitt travels to Israel in search of an antidote; huge walls are erected around Jerusalem, put under quarantine.

In real life, Israel has recently imposed entry restrictions on passengers from Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland due to the corona outbreak.

Some reactions to the coronavirus can also be observed in films. It might be recommended to watch a few of those movies again; as we all know, Hollywood thrillers usually end well. 

  • View of hills and mansions in Fiesole near Florence, Italy. (Foto: picture-alliance/imageBROKER/O. Stadler).

    Epidemics in literature

    Giovanni Boccaccio: 'The Decameron' (1349-1353)

    Seven women and three men flee the plague to a country house near Florence. As cruel as the descriptions are at the beginning, the 100 novellas in the collection are surprisingly entertaining. To pass the time, each of the fugitives determines a topic per day and everyone has to tell a corresponding story. Subtle or crude, tragic or comical — a whole world unfolds.

  • people in apricot-colored costumes hovering on a stage (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel).

    Epidemics in literature

    Thomas More: 'Utopia' (1516)

    On a faraway island, a sailor discovers an ideal society: There is equality among the locals, it is democratic, ownership is communal. It was the opposite of life in England at the time. And: there were no epidemics, unlike England that had suffered from the plague more than once. The above photo shows Dresden Semper Opera dancers as "Utopians" in a musical theater project based on More's novel.

  • church tower peeks out of a lake (Foto: picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/U. Bernhart).

    Epidemics in literature

    Francis Bacon: 'New Atlantis' (1627)

    Bacon envisioned a utopian island by the name of Bensalem, home to the people of the lost city of Atlantis. They are very involved in research and science, and inventions including the submarine, wind turbines and hearing aids are anticipated on "New Atlantis." Foreign seafarers were initially quarantined to protect islands from possible diseases.

  • Drawing of people sitting and lying on the ground inside a cathedral (Foto: picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Ann Ronan Picture Library).

    Epidemics in literature

    Daniel Defoe: 'A Journal of the Plague Year' (1722)

    Daniel Defoe, five years old and whisked away to the countryside to keep him safe during the Great Plague in London, relied on eyewitness accounts and meticulous research for his description of the devastating events. Defoe tells the tale of a city in a state of emergency, faced with hysteria, superstition, unemployment, looting and fraud.

  • aerial view of the city of Oran (Foto: Getty Images/P.Baz).

    Epidemics in literature

    Albert Camus: 'The Plague' (1947)

    In Camus' "The Plague," a doctor by the name of Bernard Rieux describes how first rats die of the plague, followed by thousands of citizens in the Algerian port city of Oran. Everyone takes a different approach to the fight against the Black Death, but in the end, it kills the innocent and the ruthless alike.

  • test glasses, dropping glasses. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/K. Ohlenschläger).

    Epidemics in literature

    Stephen King: 'The Stand' (1978)

    A mutant virus breaks out of a military research laboratory and kills almost the entire US population. Only few are immune, left to assert themselves in a depopulated world with a collapsed infrastructure. Two groups — basically the "good" and the "evil" — emerge, both headed by charismatic leaders.

  • Film still Blindness, Mark Ruffalo puts hand on chest of Julianne Moore (Foto: Imago Images/Cinema Publishers Collection).

    Epidemics in literature

    Jose Saramago: 'Blindness' (1995)

    The inhabitants of a nameless city go blind all of a sudden. To prevent the spread of a potential disease, they are housed in an empty psychiatric ward, and attended to by a doctor and his wife, played by Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2008 film of the same name (picture). The situation quickly escalates, but in the greatest chaos, some people regain their eyesight.

  • a drop of a clear liquid into a child's open mouth (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Khan)

    Epidemics in literature

    Philip Roth: 'Nemesis' (2010)

    The novel is set in Newark, New Jersey in the summer of 1944 during a severe outbreak of polio. It recreates the terror, fear, poor information and feeling of powerlessness among the population faced by a paralytic disease that mainly affected children, crippling one child after the next. A vaccine wasn't available until 1955.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)


DW recommends

The coronavirus is shaking up the world's art market in unexpected ways

As COVID-19 hits the Hong Kong art market, its repercussions will be felt around the world and not just in Asia. The crisis may upend old business models and jolt the art market further into the virtual realm. (06.03.2020)  

Coronavirus and climate change: A tale of two crises

Coronavirus has cut emissions faster than years of climate negotiations. Does the outbreak reveal what life might be like if we were to act seriously on climate change? Or what it might be like if we don't? (05.03.2020)  

What you need to know about the coronavirus

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 and how can you protect yourself? What's the latest status on infection rates and how is the international community responding? Here's an overview of the latest news and information. (27.02.2020)  

Opinion: Will the new coronavirus spell the end of globalization?

Will the new coronavirus accelerate a general, Donald Trump-inspired shift away from globalization? DW's Henrik Böhme believes that we can at least expect a new global division of labor. (06.03.2020)  

Coronavirus latest: Global cases reach 100,000

Germany has reported 134 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the WHO called on more countries to take action, and South Korea criticized Japan over quarantine policies. Follow all the latest updates here. (06.03.2020)  

Epidemics in literature

Boccaccio, Defoe and Camus: Over the centuries, many world famous writers have told stories involving deadly infectious diseases. (06.03.2020)  

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

From fashion shows to operas houses, many cultural events and institutions are putting the breaks on due to the spread of the new virus. Here are some of the major ones. (06.03.2020)  

Related content

Mask makers set to profit from virus outbreak 05.03.2020

While many companies are suffering from the coronavirus outbreak, makers of protective gear are set to profit. Even though the WHO says that masks are unnecessary for the average person, makers like 3M are seeing a surge in demand.

Japan Tokio Auswirkungen auf Börsen durch Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Stocks plunge worldwide, infections rise globally 09.03.2020

Stock markets have plummeted across the globe and Germany has reported over 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest on the epidemic.

Deutschland Essen | Coronavirus | Infektionsstation Uniklinik

Coronavirus in Germany: Health care system under pressure 06.03.2020

The spread of the new COVID-19 virus is straining Germany's complex health care system. Patients, doctors and officials told DW about their experiences in hospitals and on both ends of the emergency hotlines.

Advertisement

Film

film still 'Outbreak' (picture-alliance/United Archives)

In times of coronavorus, looking at how Hollywood films portray virus outbreaks

Quarantines, strict hygiene rules and panic buying have been observed since the coronavirus COVID-19 started spreading. A few movies depict similar situations.  

Books

people on a stage, crouched on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel)

Epidemics in literature

Boccaccio, Defoe and Camus: Over the centuries, many world famous writers have told stories involving deadly infectious diseases.  

Music

Pressebilder Tage Alter Musik in Herne | Hathor Consort (Stefan Schweiger)

A strange birthplace of German literature

This program in Herne's Church of the Cross conveys the feelings and experiences of people who found themselves in a forever war in the 1600s — the Thirty Years' War.   

Arts

Tholey | Entwürfe von Richters neuen Kirchenfenstern vorgestellt (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

Gerhard Richter designs windows for Germany's oldest monastery

Along with Gerhard Richter, who is now presenting one of his windows for Tholey Abbey, other star artists have also designed church windows.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingskostüm

When do you like to wear fancy dress?

February is the peak of the carnival season when many people across Europe like to don costumes. We asked you to tell us when you like to wear fancy dress. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx watch.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  