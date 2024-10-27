In the swing state of Arizona, voters want tighter borders

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaIn the swing state of Arizona, voters want tighter bordersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaRichard Walker at Chilton Ranch, Arizona10/27/2024October 27, 2024Immigration and border security are hot-button issues for both Republicans and Democrats in Arizona, one of the battleground states likely to decide the 2024 US elections. We meet a rancher in Arizona living near the US border to Mexico. https://p.dw.com/p/4m7asAdvertisement