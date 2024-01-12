  1. Skip to content
In the Middle of a Fjord: The Floating Iris Restaurant

January 12, 2024

By dining in the middle of the water, maybe you’ll put more thought into sustainable fishing. That’s the idea behind Salmon Eye, anyway. This floating sphere boasts a restaurant and exhibition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bA2U
Euromaxx Still / Salmon Eye Restaurant
Image: DW

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

Euromaxx Still / deutsche Pünktlichkeit
Image: DW

How Punctual Are Germans Anyway?

Is coming five minutes late an issue to Germans? How much tardiness do they consider impolite? And do they manage to always be on time themselves? Euromaxx reporter Josephine Günther investigates.
 

 

 

 

 

Euromaxx Still / Staatsballett
Image: DW

How Diverse Is the Berlin State Ballet?

The Berlin State Ballet has set course for a new age with its new artistic director. Not only is the program to become more diverse and modern. The dancers are more diverse, too.
 

 

 

 

 

Euromaxx Still / Parmesan
Image: DW

What Sets Apart Real Parmesan Cheese?

Almost all pasta dishes are even tastier with Parmesan cheese, and it also enhances the flavor of many other dishes. But is it always the original that ends up on your pasta? Here’s where real Parmesan comes from!
 

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Amsterdam
Image: DW

Instagram versus Reality: Amsterdam

Colorful flowers, canals and historical buildings galore. That’s the Amsterdam you’ll find on Instagram. But what’s it like in real life? Does the city live up to all the social media hype?
 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 13.01.2024 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 13.01.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SAT 13.01.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 14.01.2024 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 14.01.2024 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 14.01.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 14.01.2023 – 22:02 UTC
MON 15.01.2024 – 00:02 UTC
MON 15.01.2024 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5