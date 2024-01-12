In the Middle of a Fjord: The Floating Iris Restaurant

By dining in the middle of the water, maybe you’ll put more thought into sustainable fishing. That’s the idea behind Salmon Eye, anyway. This floating sphere boasts a restaurant and exhibition.

Also on Euromaxx:

Image: DW

How Punctual Are Germans Anyway?

Is coming five minutes late an issue to Germans? How much tardiness do they consider impolite? And do they manage to always be on time themselves? Euromaxx reporter Josephine Günther investigates.



Image: DW

How Diverse Is the Berlin State Ballet?

The Berlin State Ballet has set course for a new age with its new artistic director. Not only is the program to become more diverse and modern. The dancers are more diverse, too.



Image: DW

What Sets Apart Real Parmesan Cheese?

Almost all pasta dishes are even tastier with Parmesan cheese, and it also enhances the flavor of many other dishes. But is it always the original that ends up on your pasta? Here’s where real Parmesan comes from!



Image: DW

Instagram versus Reality: Amsterdam

Colorful flowers, canals and historical buildings galore. That’s the Amsterdam you’ll find on Instagram. But what’s it like in real life? Does the city live up to all the social media hype?



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 13.01.2024 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 12:30 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 15:30 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 17:30 UTC

SUN 14.01.2023 – 22:02 UTC

MON 15.01.2024 – 00:02 UTC

MON 15.01.2024 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5