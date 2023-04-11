May 1945, Germany. The Nazis have been defeated, the concentration camps liberated. But tens of thousands of homeless Holocaust survivors remain in the land of the perpetrators.

DW tells the story of how they struggled to rebuild their lives; and of those battling to keep the memory of what happened alive.



When World War Two ended in 1945 with victory over Nazism, millions of POWs and slave laborers were able to return home. But for around 50,000 Jews freed from concentration camps, there was nowhere to return to. Most had been forcibly removed from their eastern European homelands by the Nazis. Many of them now found themselves in camps for Displaced Persons mainly run by the US Army. One of the largest DP camps was in the town of Landsberg am Lech not far from Munich. Between 1945 and 1950, it was home to up to 7,000 Jews, a "city within a city”.

Image: DW

The DW documentary "In the Land of the Perpetrators - Holocaust Survivors in Post-War Germany” visits survivors of the Holocaust liberated close to Landsberg and later housed at the DP camp and in the city. They tell of their families’ fates and their attempts to establish a normal life: "What was normal for us, wasn’t normal for the rest of the world. We were disturbed children,” says 94-year-old Jakob Bresler, survivor of 11 concentration camps and ghettos.

Image: DW

Life in the DP camp was marked by the experience of the Holocaust, the search for surviving family members, the need for education and professional skills - and the yearning to leave Germany. Gradually, the world got to hear about the Jewish survivors. The DP camps became a global political issue, says New York historian Atina Grossmann.

The film exposes the German "Zero Hour” -- the term used to impose a radical new beginning on society after the war -- as a questionable attempt at exculpation. Just one example: a solidarity march by residents of the town of Landsberg in 1951 called for Christian mercy - not for the victims of Nazi tyranny, but for Nazi mass murderers standing trial in the town and facing the death penalty for their crimes.

Image: DW

In the Nazi era, party officials in Landsberg built a huge concentration camp complex for almost 30,000 prisoners, most of them Jewish. The film accompanies Helga and Manfred Deiler, a married couple from Landsberg who’ve spent the last 40 years campaigning for an appropriate memorial in their town.



