In Sudan, airstrikes hit Khartoum despite scheduled talks

Battles raged in Khartoum and adjoining areas, as well as in El Geneina in the Darfur region, with residents saying the fighting had especially intensified on Saturday compared to the previous two days.
Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting
Sudan's army, paramilitaries to meet for talks on Sunday
Earlier in the week, Sudan's warring parties signed a pledge to protect civilians and restore basic supplies like food and electricity.
But they did not agree to a cease-fire to stop the fighting, saying that would be worked out in future dialogue.
The representatives of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group are scheduled to meet in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah for talks on Sunday.