In Sudan, airstrikes hit Khartoum despite scheduled talks

Airstrikes have rocked the Sudanese capital even as the warring factions were preparing to continue talks in Saudi Arabia. Hundreds of people have died in the clashes.

Heavy fighting and airstrikes were reported in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, days after the warring parties pledged to allow aid into the country.

Battles raged in Khartoum and adjoining areas, as well as in El Geneina in the Darfur region, with residents saying the fighting had especially intensified on Saturday compared to the previous two days.

Sudan's army, paramilitaries to meet for talks on Sunday

Earlier in the week, Sudan's warring parties signed a pledge to protect civilians and restore basic supplies like food and electricity.

But they did not agree to a cease-fire to stop the fighting, saying that would be worked out in future dialogue.

The representatives of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group are scheduled to meet in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah for talks on Sunday.

The United States, United Nations and Saudi Arabia are brokering difficult talks between the representatives of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, the two rival factions that have been fighting for nearly a month now.

Meanwhile, Sudanese airspace will remain closed to all traffic until May 31, the country's civil aviation authority said in a statement.

All flights except "humanitarian and evacuation flights" would remain barred from the airspace.

Half a million people fled Khartoum

The situation in Sudan has remained tense ever since fighting broke out on April 15, with previous cease-fires having done little to stop the fighting.

Some 700,000 people have been displaced internally, while half a million people have fled Khartoum alone, according to the UN.

More than 750 people have died and thousands have escaped to neighboring countries like Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Egypt and others.

