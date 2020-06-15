 In search of identity: The new generation of photo artists from China | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 15.06.2020

Culture

In search of identity: The new generation of photo artists from China

Coolness and confusion: Young Chinese photographers contextualize themselves in a country that is changing more rapidly than almost any other. An exhibition in Munich throws light on China beyond the coronavirus crisis.

  • Chinese man with unclothed torso, photo by RongRong

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    RongRong: 'East Village Beijing, 1994 No. 20' (1994)

    RongRong, who was born in 1968, documented the artistic activities of the Beijing East Village collective, a group of young artists of which he was a member. He recorded their everyday life before the Beijing neighborhood was forcibly evacuated in 1995. He considers his images to be a form of aesthetic resistance against the violent intrusion of state power.

  • Chinese woman in a bathing suit; black-and-white photo by Yang Fudong

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Yang Fudong: 'International Hotel No. 11' (2010)

    Yang Fudong, who was born in 1971, is one of China's most important contemporary artists and one of the pioneers of Chinese video art. His works are exhibited in the world's most renowned museums. In his photographs, he stages the contrasts between the current social conditions in China and classical cultural motifs.

  • Girl with closed eyes; black-and-white photograph by Wang Ningde

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Wang Ningde: 'Some Days No. 4' (1999)

    The black-and-white series "Some Days" (created between 1999 and 2009) by Wang Ningde, who was born in 1972, shows scenes as if from a dramatic silent movie: He photographed all of his protagonists with their eyes closed. As a result, the photos evoke surreal intermediate worlds of happiness or resignation, dreams or nightmares, meditation or escape.

  • Four women waling across a landscape, collage photo by Zhang Xiao

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Zhang Xiao: 'Mother and Neighbours - Shift series' (2015)

    Zhang Xiao, born in 1981, captures her personal memories as if historical testimonies of the past itself. In faded, black-and- white and sepia tones, with scratches and scribbles, they look like objects that have been discovered somewhere. "Mother and Neighbours" is part of a series of image fragments, based on Polaroids and arranged in a collage, that reflects on the themes of childhood and home.

  • Young man with a naked torso holding up a pair of high heels, photo by Liang Xiu

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Liang Xiu: 'Fringe of Society, Male Roles, Female Roles' (2016)

    The young photographer Liang Xiu, who was born in 1994, focuses on the fringes of society — far away from the big cities. She poses questions about the roles of women and sexual orientation. She addresses economic inequality and depicts in her work non-conformist, sensitive individuals in a coquettish, ironic and critical manner.

  • A photograph by Gao Mingxi showing the upper half of a young man's head

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Gao Mingxi: 'Cain & Abel #2' (2016)

    The photographs by Gao Mingxi, who was born in 1992, are artistic compositions that look like drawings or paintings; they are more a product of the artist's imagination than an observed reality. Their contents and motifs are borrowed from myths, fairy tales and literary traditions of various religions. In "Cain & Abel," his interest lies in the analysis of human nature.

  • A young man rolled in to a ball in the air above a rooftop , his hair flying up into the sky; photo by Ren Hang (Ren Hang and Blindspot Gallery)

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Ren Hang: 'Untitled 22' (2012)

    Ren Hang (1987-2017) implemented his color photographs to depict the emotional life of his generation. They are about young women and men, about friendship, love, fear and loneliness. By staging their nakedness and depicting gender roles, he touched on the taboos of traditional Chinese society.

  • Naked man curled up into a ball around a pillow; photo by Ren Hang

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Ren Hang: 'Untitled 10' (2011)

    Ren Hang committed suicide when he was 29 years old. By then, he had already become one of China's most extraordinary young photographers, with solo exhibitions all over the world: in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Amsterdam. His photographs show naked bodies arranged either individually or in groups, lying together in strange poses, indoors and outdoors.

  • People moving around in the dark with a light from the side; photo by Chen Wei

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Chen Wei: 'In the Waves #2' (2013)

    In large color photographs, Chen Wei, born in 1980, seeks to express the thoughts and feelings of his generation. Carefully staged over a long period of time and surreal in lighting and color, he creates fictional worlds, night-time places of escape and longing. He invents spaces and stages them in a film studio, asking his actors to pose and exaggerate their gestures as if they were intoxicated.

  • Empty dance space colored in blue; photo by Chen Wei

    Contemporary Chinese photography

    Chen Wei: 'Dance Hall (Blueness)' (2013)

    Chen Wei evokes a mood of melancholy and isolation. These at times depressing situations correspond to the experiences of young people, says the artist. The empty space of "Dance Hall" appears like a stage set, like an abandoned scene that creates an eerie atmosphere in the absence of people.

    Author: Sabine Peschel (als)


In Bavaria, with its comparatively strict coronavirus pandemic rules, museums were the first cultural institutions allowed to reopen from mid-May onwards.

The Alexander Tutsek Foundation is now showing "About Us," an exhibition of contemporary photography from China, with works by internationally renowned artists such as Chen Wei, Ren Hang and Yang Fudong, as well as names that are still largely unknown outside China, such as Gao Mingxi and Liang Xiu.

Exhibition ABOUT US, Chen Ronghui

Chen Ronghui, 'Freezing Land 30' (2016-2018)

Seventy photographs from the last 20 years by 14 Chinese artists are presented in the show — works reacting to the radical changes in Chinese society.

The themes of this new generation of artists revolve around self-perception, subjective experiences, and daily life. They look at memory and history, melancholy and resistance, dreams and visions, the body and individuality — and the common denominator for all of them is the search for their own identity. How can one anchor oneself in a country that is changing as rapidly as China?

Self-dramatization with a touch of depression and coolness

The photos depict both wishful thinking and fears, isolation and a lust for life, curiosity and depression; they testify to both the coolness and the confusion of their creators. The art historian Aysegüli Cihangir, who curated the exhibition for the Alexander Tutsek Foundation, emphasizes the non-documentary self-dramatization that can be observed in many of the pictures. "People are staged, sometimes in nature, sometimes in urban locations, then in interior spaces, and then there are also individual portraits taken in studio."

The complex worlds of feeling and experience of a younger generation are reflected almost physically in the photographs of the artist and poet Ren Hang, who provoked his fellow compatriots with his nudes. He was already an internationally established artist when he took his own life in Beijing in 2017 at the age of 29. The Italian Centro Pecci near Florence is also currently devoting an exhibition to him. His thoroughly composed pictures of mostly naked people in acrobatic and contorted poses were often censored. They show rebellious young people who, with their bodies and their sexuality, refuse to conform to the norms and constraints of control in Chinese society.

Exhibition ABOUT US (Marion Vogel)

In the 2018 installation 'The Two Doors' Cai Dongdong mounted 1,560 anonymous portraits from the years 1910-1950 and 1950-1980 and hung them like curtains in door frames

Documenting memories

Other artists speak more quietly about social change, such as Zhang Xiao, who tries to capture personal memories and thus document disappearing cultural heritage. But whether in documentary black-and-white aesthetics or as a dramatic staging in color, the life experiences of the artists themselves speak out from all of these images.

The exhibition at the Alexander Tutsek Foundation in Munich is on show through January 29, 2021.

