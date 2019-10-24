 ′In Search′: a victim′s story of female genital mutilation | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 06.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

'In Search': a victim's story of female genital mutilation

Despite bans against female genital mutilation, the practice still continues in some parts of the world. Filmmaker Beryl Magoko goes back to Kenya to reflect on her own experience in her documentary "In Search."

Film In Search von Beryl Magoko und Jule Katinka Cramer (Jule Katinka Cramer)

Beryl Magoko was 10 years old when she was circumcised in her native Kenya. It is a day she has never forgotten: "If I were a painter, I could depict everything precisely," Magoko told DW. "I remember everything: the colors, the smells. I can see the colors, the clothes, the dirty hands," she says of the traumatic images and unbearable pain.

For a long time, she was not able to talk about what she had experienced. Genital mutilation is a taboo topic in Kenyan villages.

Banned in Kenya since 2011, female genital mutilation (FGM)is in fact still practiced in many African and Asian countries. In rural areas, a girl who is not circumcised is even today considered to be unclean. The social pressure on young girls is enormous.

Beryl Magoko (Andreas Frowein)

Beryl Magoko

Break the silence

The only detail Beryl Magoko has erased from her memory from the traumatizing day of her genital mutilation is the face of the woman who performed the ritual cutting. "I have never seen such an ugly animal in my life," says the young filmmaker. Magoko, in her 30s today, has filled the blank space in her memory with the grimace of a monster.

Other women who experienced the same procedure in their childhood stay silent. But Beryl Magoko, who has lived in the western German city of Bonn for five years, wants to talk about female genital mutilation, in general and in particular. In Search is a film about her physical and mental pain. Magoko is the protagonist and the director.

'A woman has no say in the matter'

The journey into her past inevitably took the filmmaker back home to Kenya. She tried to bring up the issue with her mother who, back then, didn't enforce the cutting but also didn't prevent the procedure. "In the past, women were treated badly," her mother told her in the film. "A woman had nothing to say. The man took care of everything." At that time, girls were not even allowed to go to school.

Magoko approached other women who were mutilated. Some blocked the memories and tried to live their lives fully despite the violent procedure, while others opted for clitoral reconstruction.

Reconstructive surgery

In the course of the film, Beryl Magoko became increasingly determined to get back what was taken from her: an operation to reconstruct her clitoris as a means to regain her dignity. At the end of the film, Beryl returned once more to Kenya to visit her mother. At that point, the mother broke her silence about her own circumcision, a procedure that was even more violent back then.

Film still In Search, two african women speaking outdoors, holding hands (Jule Katinka Cramer)

A scene from the movie 'In Search'

The film shines a light on Beryl Magoko's plight, but it also encourages women to talk about their circumcision. The filmmaker has long since become an activist. She wants to continue working with women who have undergone the traumatic experience; she wants to inform people about genital mutilation, hoping to encourage women to refuse the procedure.

More than 200 million survivors

Beryl Magoko would really like to show her film in Kenya. Not in the capital — the movie has played in Nairobi already. She has the village where she grew up in mind, and other villages where FGM is still practiced today.

Magoko dedicated her film to her mother and the more than 200 million women who have undergone female circumcision.

DW recommends

Could FGM make a comeback in Kenya as a doctor takes to court?

Many African countries have made great strides in tackling Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting. Kenya, however, has seen a backlash as a doctor pushes for continuing the practice as part of 'heritage' in a court bid. (05.02.2018)  

Coronavirus: How Africa has been preparing for outbreak

Health officials in Nigeria moved quickly to quarantine the first confirmed case of coronavirus. They, like many other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, have been gearing up for this scenario — but how prepared are they? (28.02.2020)  

Helping the victims of FGM in Africa

Many girls and women in Africa suffer from the effects of female genital mutilation (FGM), although it is banned in several countries. Doctors on the ground and in Germany provide medical and psychological help. (06.02.2019)  

Debate in Kenya: What to tell kids about sex

At what age should we talk to kids about sex? And what should we tell them? As opinions diverge, Kenyans are trying to find appropriate answers. (15.01.2018)  

Female genital mutilation feels 'like living in a dead body'

More than 70,000 women in Germany have undergone female genital mutilation, and a rising number of young girls are considered at risk — even though it's illegal. It's prompted Berlin to set up a national anti-FGM office. (06.02.2020)  

Related content

China Uigure Ilham Tohti Öknonom

Uighur activist Ilham Tohti wins EU's Sakharov Prize 24.10.2019

The shortlist for the EU's top human rights prize this year drew attention to the plight of the Uighur people in China, multifaceted rights violations in Brazil and the issue of female genital mutilation.

Uganda - Uganda - Improvisiertes Werkzeug ehemals genutzt zur Genitalverstümmelung

Helping the victims of FGM in Africa 06.02.2019

Many girls and women in Africa suffer from the effects of female genital mutilation (FGM), although it is banned in several countries. Doctors on the ground and in Germany provide medical and psychological help.

09.06.2015 DW Doku The Cut

AfricaLink on Air - 06 February 2019 06.02.2019

World leaders pledge to eradicate female genital mutilation as world marks International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM+++ Countdown to the upcoming Nigeria elections features top contenders+++ Whistleblowers say Cameroon lost an estimated 2bn dollars due to corruption

Advertisement

Arts.21

Berlin International Film Festival - Dame Helen Mirren (Getty Images/J. Macdougall)

Helen Mirren’s Honorary Bear

The Honorary Golden Bear pays homage to Helen Mirren. The renowned actress is known for her range and remarkable skill at portraying complex characters.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Bonn - Operngala der Deutschen Aidsstiftung (Thilo Beu)

Rising countertenor Nils Wanderer

Most afternoons, you can find 23-year-old Nils Wanderer sitting in a café and posting selfies. A few hours later, he's onstage singing classical music. Wanderer is one of the world's top young countertenors.    

Arts

Raphaelself portrait (Foto: picture-alliance/akg-images).

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome

Italian master painter Raphael died 500 years ago. A museum in Rome showcases the Renaissance artist's masterpieces, on loan from prestigious museums all over the world.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  