In Salzburg, 'Everyman' is an investment banker

In 2020, the Salzburg Festival will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Some sensations are likely being saved up for next year, so the premiere performance on Saturday evening was a repeat of an already familiar staging from 2017. In it, stage director Michael Sturminger places Hugo von Hofmannsthal's play Jedermann (Everyman) in a modern setting, also shortening and altering the text.

Hugo von Hofmannsthal, Max Reinhardt and Richard Strauss initiated the Salzburg Festival in 1920. Today it is considered the world's most renowned festival of opera, theater and classical music.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Salzburg Festival: A city becomes a stage Every summer, Salzburg becomes a showcase for stars and celebrities. The Salzburg Festival (July 20-August 30, 2018) is the big draw in Austria's fourth-largest city. 200 concerts, opera and theatre performances in just 40 days attract almost a quarter of a million visitors from more than 80 countries to the city on the Salzach river.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Spectacle, drama and great opera The festival opens every year with "Jedermann" (pictured) on Cathedral Square. The production of this play in 1917 also marked the birth of the festival and has become its trademark since then. In addition to Cathedral Square, the Grosses Festspielhaus (Large Playhouse) and the Felsenreitschule (Riding School) are its best-known venues.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Where the musical genius Mozart was born Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart first saw the light of day at Getreidegasse 9 (left in the picture) in 1756. Now there is a museum in family’s the original living quarters. Mozart fans can see a second Mozart residence just around the corner, where he lived as an adult while serving as concertmaster, until he turned his back on the city and moved to Vienna.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Getreidegasse: the flagship of the Old Town It's always worth looking up: the delicate, playful wrought-iron guild signs above the shops and pubs are an optical highlight in Getreidegasse. Salzburg's soul is in its cafés – with their tempting sweet specialties: Salzburger Nockerln, a kind of baked soufflé, and Mozartkugeln, small, round chocolates filled with nougat and marzipan.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg A UNESCO heritage site with 1000 landmarks As in Mozart's time, the Old Town is shaped by its narrow lanes and spacious squares. One of the loveliest is Kapitelplatz, Chapter Square. High over it towers the symbol of the city, Hohensalzburg Fortress, one of the largest medieval fortified castles in Europe. Since 1996 the Old Town has been a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Building the Baroque in Salzburg In the 16th century, Salzburg's prince archbishops had the DomQuartier district with its Residenz palace and St. Peter's Abbey rebuilt in Italian Baroque style to display their prestige and power. Their aim was to create a “Rome of the North.” Salzburg Cathedral is now considered a major innovation: the first early Baroque church building north of the Alps.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Water games at Hellbrunn Castle Hellbrunn Palace was one of the Salzburg prince-archbishops' prestige-building projects. This masterpiece of hydraulic engineering, with its water-powered automata and trick fountains, attracts 300,000 visitors a year and leaves none of them dry. The old trees that line Hellbrunner Allee, which runs through its park, provide a habitat for rare beetles, bats and woodpeckers.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Salzburg's most romantic weddings Engaged couples queue up in front of Mirabell Palace on summer weekends for the privilege of saying “I do” in its Marble Hall. Prince-archbishop Wolf Dietrich had this pleasure palace built 1606 as a love token for his mistress, Salome Alt. The park provides a vista that reaches as far as Hohensalzburg Fortress, framed by an alpine panorama.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Contrast program in the Museum of Moderne On the steep cliffs of the Mönchberg, one of Salzburg's three local mountains, the puristic architecture of this Museum of modern art challenges the Baroque of the Old Town. The museum focuses on modern Austrian graphic and photographic works. Its terrace provides one of the loveliest views of Salzburg.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Amusement at Salzburg Airport Airplanes, racing cars and delicious food: since 2003, Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz has been sharing his passions with the public. In Hangar-7, a unique glass and steel structure, Mozart operas and TV shows take place in the middle of his historical aircraft collection. The event location also houses a gourmet restaurant and bars – all with a view of the Alps.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Electric Love Festival on the race track Salzburg isn't just for classical music lovers: there's plenty of partying and dance music at the Electric Love Festival, which has taken place every first July weekend since 2013. On the Salzburgring race track, usually used for motor sport events, 120 DJs appear on five stages. It's considered Austria's most important electronic music festival. Author: Frederike Müller (ms)



Jedermann: A Salzburg regular since 1920

The performance of Jedermann on the square facing the Salzburg Cathedral is the festival's most famous ritual. Unlike previous years, often affected by rain, the premiere actually took place at the appointed location, with a downpour beginning only after the final act.

As in the past two years, Austrian theater and film actor Tobias Moretti is to be seen in the title role (seen at the top with Valery Cheplanova), with his brother Gregor Bloéb playing the double role of Everyman's good friend and the devil. Sturminger's mise-en-scene places the story in the milieu of investment bankers. During a party amidst fashionable bar tables, the central character suffers delusions — precursors of a deadly illness.

The central banquet scene: Tobias Moretti (Everyman), with Peter Lohmeyer (Death) at rear

It's about a timeless issue: death, which can strike anyone anytime. The grim reaper is depicted by German actor Peter Lohmeyer, decked out as an androgynous punk figure with body painting and in high heeled shoes.

The character "Buhlschaft" (Beauty) has been recast this year, with Russian actress Valery Cheplanova in the role wearing a risqué, semi-transparent pants suite. As a liberated vamp and with a smoky voice in Roaring Twenties style, she sings a tune for Everyman.

The style of clothing worn by Everyman's lover is a subject of speculation and detailed reporting every year — disproportionately so, as it is a comparatively minor role.

"Beauty" (Valery Cheplanova), this time in bright red

Peter Sellars stages Idomeneo

On July 27 Mozart's Idomeneo premieres in Salzburg, staged by the US director Peter Sellars, who is known for his politically-tinged interpretations. The opera about the title character, the king of Crete who has to sacrifice his own son, is musically and scenically extremely turbulent. With a sea monster, two terrible storms and tides destroying everything in their path, it's possible that Sellars' staging may be seen as a commentary on climate change. The performance is under the musical direction of the Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis.

Altogether, the Salzburg Festival will present nearly 200 performances before it draws to a close on August 31. The playbill includes Luigi Cherubini's seldom-performed opera Médée, the opera Oedipe by the Romanian composer George Enescu, Verdi's Simon Boccanegra and Jacques Offenbach's operetta Orpheus in the Underworld. Held over six weeks, the festival also features new productions of five operas and four plays and more than 250,000 visitors are expected.

nf/rf/eg (with dpa)