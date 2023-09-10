In quake-hit Afghanistan, volunteers search for victims
Saturday's magnitude 6.3 quake hit a densely populated area in Herat province and was followed by strong aftershocks, in one of the deadliest tremors to strike Afghanistan in two decades.
Homes destroyed
On the morning of October 7, a number of strong earthquakes startled residents in Herat, a province in western Afghanistan on the border with Iran. Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
Multiple tremors
Within just a few hours, the quake was followed by three very strong aftershocks and multiple tremors. More than a dozen villages have been largely destroyed. Herat province has also been suffering a yearslong drought that has crippled many communities.
Searching for survivors
Afghans have been forced to dig through rubble with their bare hands and shovels, in a desperate attempt to pull victims from the wreckage left by the powerful quakes.
No roof over their heads
In the village of Sarboland, in Zinda Jan district, there were reports of homes that had been completely destroyed, with personal belongings left flapping in the wind. Women and children were forced to camp out in the open.
Taking stock
Multigenerational extended families generally live under the same roof, meaning disasters such as Saturday's quakes can devastate local communities. Here, an Afghan family can be seen gathering their remaining belongings after the massive earthquake hit the city of Herat, the regional capital.
Widespread destruction
Authorities have said 13 villages were largely destroyed in the devastating earthquakes. Most rural homes in Afghanistan are made of mud built around wooden support poles, with little in the way of modern steel reinforcement.
Burying quake victims
Relatives have started burying their loved ones. The dead bodies are taken to mosques and open areas for special funeral prayers and then into the hills for burial.