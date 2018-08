In prison for a pebble

Take only pictures, leave only footprints

Year after year, many travelers feel the need to bring home a rock, a shell, a branch or some sand from their beach vacation. Those mementos all too often end up collecting dust on a shelf or in a closet. At the same time, they are missing in the beautiful places they came from. Collecting rocks and even sand can also get you in trouble with the law! Here are a few examples.