In prison, Alexei Navalny criticizes 'information vacuum'

Police had warned that any unauthorized demonstrations this weekend would be suppressed. Nevertheless, tens of thousands took to the streets across Russia on Saturday to defy President Vladimir Putin and demand the release of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Riot police were deployed, and more than 2,500 people have been detained.

Russia's most prominent opposition politician and Kremlin critic was arrested on his return from Germany on January 17. He has been placed into custody until February 15, and is currently in quarantine.

Authorities say his stay in Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he has blamed on the Kremlin, violated terms of a suspended sentence in a criminal conviction known as the Yves Rocher case.

In 2014, Alexei Navalny and his brother were convicted of fraud and money laundering in their dealings with this French company's Russian subsidiary. Navalny has denounced the convictions as politically motivated. The European Court of Human Rights concluded in 2017 that the men had not received a fair trial, describing the Russian court's ruling as arbitrary and unreasonable.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Face of Russia's opposition The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to public attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Disputed parliamentary elections In 2011 Navalny was arrested for the first time. He ended up spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. A recent parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia had been marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to continue the protest movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Second jail term After being reelected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal inquiry into Navalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Anti-Kremlin platform grows Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Navalny takes to social media His anti-Kremlin rhetoric led Navalny to be banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists mobilized a legion of young followers.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Presidential ambitions In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, ultimately barred him from running for public office.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Convicted of corruption In 2016 the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court. In 2017, this court again handed Navalny a suspended five-year sentence.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Moscow's biggest protests in 6 years In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a property empire valued at billions of euros. Navalny was released 15 days later.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Physically assaulted Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye. The attack permanently damaged his right cornea. Navalny accused Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. He was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Repeated arrests In 2018, Navalny was jailed for 30 days. After his release in September, he faced another 20-day stint. In April 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia had violated Navalny's rights by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014 during the Kirov embezzlement case.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Alleged poisoning In July 2019, only weeks after being released from a 10-day jail sentence, Navalny was again jailed for 30 days for violating Russia's strict protest laws. The opposition leader accused Russia of poisoning him with an allergic agent while in jail.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Raids and frozen assets Using YouTube and social media, Navalny had amassed a following of millions by late December 2019. Then police raided his Anti-Corruption Foundation headquarters (above), detaining him in the process. His staff said officials wanted to confiscate their tech equipment. Just a few months later, in March, Navalny reported that his bank accounts and those of his family members had been frozen.

Who is Alexei Navalny? An airport drink — and a coma On August 20, Navalny's spokesperson announced that after drinking tea while in an airport, the activist became violently ill during a flight. The plane made an emergency landing, and Navalny was rushed to a hospital (above), where he was reported to be in a coma and on a ventilator. Navalny's associates claimed he had been poisoned and pointed to previous attacks on the activist.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Back from the brink Navalny was taken out of the coma less than three weeks later and was said to be responsive. Not long afterwards, he was posting on Instagram, saying he was slowly regaining strength following weeks of only being "technically alive." The German government said labs in France and Sweden both confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Who is Alexei Navalny? A smoking gun? Months later, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he made to a man he said was a member of Russia's Federal Security Service, whose headquarters is pictured above. The alleged agent said he was not directly involved in poisoning Navalny, but deeply involved with efforts to clean up any traces of Novichok. Moscow dismissed the recording as fake.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Return, arrest, and trial Navalny had promised to return to Russia and he did so, despite warnings that he would be arrested. He was taken into police custody shortly after arriving in Moscow. The dissident, seen here at a police station, had said he was "not afraid of anything." He was sentenced to 30 days in prison at a swiftly convened trial the following day. Author: David Martin



In late December 2020, new criminal proceedings were instigated against Navalny for the alleged embezzlement of donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

DW spoke with Navalny's lawyer Olga Mikhailova on Friday, the day before the nationwide rallies on his behalf.

DW: When did you last see Alexei Navalny? What's his condition?

Olga Mikhailova:I last saw him yesterday [January 21 — Editor's note] in remand prison. He's completely normal. His only complaint is that he's in an information vacuum, because he doesn't know what's going on outside. He does have a TV, but it can only access a limited number of channels, and they don't report on what's really happening in the country. The conditions of his imprisonment — which have already been talked about a lot — are normal so far.

Navalny faces a possible prison sentence of 2 1/2 years, according to this lawyer Olga Mikhailova

Is Navalny in solitary confinement, or is he sharing a cell?

He's in a special section of the Moscow remand prison Matrosskaya Tishina. He's alone in his cell, and he has to quarantine for about two weeks. The cell is warm and clean. So the conditions are more or less OK.

Navalny was poisoned in Russia in August 2020. Does he need medical assistance?

He has essentially completed all the physiotherapy and other treatments. At the moment he doesn't require any special medical assistance. The only thing is that he has problems with his vision. That's why we're asking that he be examined by an ophthalmologist.

Navalny is facing a number of charges. Which of them might have the most serious consequences?

As there's a lot that may still happen, I don't want to speculate. At the next trial in the Yves Rocher case, they want to convert the suspended sentence of 3 1/2 years into a custodial sentence. They need to take into account that Alexei was under house arrest for almost a year on this charge. So he faces a possible prison sentence of 2 1/2 years.

Is Navalny working with any foreign lawyers as well as with you?

In this case, foreign lawyers are not able to practice in the territory of the Russian Federation. He has two lawyers at the moment: me and Vadim Kobzev.

Does Navalny know that his supporters are currently being subjected to heavy intimidation, that many are being arrested?

I reported this to him and I also told him that, at the time of my visit, his video about "Putin's Palace" had more than 44 million views on YouTube. He was surprised and very happy about it.

Does the quarantine mean that Navalny can't be interrogated, and that the next steps in the investigation can't take place?

Nothing is taking place at the moment. He's just sitting in his cell. He isn't being taken away, and nobody comes to him — apart from the psychologist and the people who come to see prisoners in their first few days.

Is any information from outside reaching Navalny in prison?

He hasn't received a single letter. As far as I'm aware, this prison is no longer accepting letters, or none are being delivered to it. The letters that relatives sent him in the first few days after his arrest haven't reached him, either.

Police detained Navalny supporters at the airport upon his return to Russia on January 17

Will Navalny's relatives be able to visit Alexei once the quarantine period is over?

No, no one is allowed to visit him apart from a lawyer. Visits are generally banned during the pandemic. If at some point the pandemic regulations are lifted again, perhaps they will allow him to receive visits from relatives as well. At the moment, though, this is prohibited in all remand prisons in Moscow.

Olga Mikhailova is one of Alexei Navalny's two lawyers. She was with him on the plane when the opposition politician flew back from Berlin to Moscow on January 17 and was arrested at Sheremetyevo airport. She has represented Navalny on many occasions before the European Court of Human Rights.

This article has been translated from Russian.