Europe

In Poland, an 'inclusive' soccer club stands up to homophobia

The Little Bugs soccer club welcomes both lesbian and straight women. But the club's founder worries that a new government declaration to help "protect children from LGBT ideology" signals growing homophobia.

A sticker with words LGBT-free zone distributed in weekly conservative magazine Gazeta Polska is pictured in Warsaw

Warsaw resident Suzi Andreis is actually Italian. At the age of 18, she decided to pursue Slavic studies — and she ended up moving to Poland, where she's been active in the LGBT+ scene since 1999. She founded the country's first lesbian football club, Chrzaszczyki — Polish for little bug. But it's open to everyone, not just lesbians; Andreis calls it "inclusive soccer."

Suzi Andreis

Suzi Andreis has lived in Warsaw since 1999

"We want to overcome borders. As lesbian players, we don't want to be a special group," Andreis told DW. In Poland, women's soccer always attracts plenty of fans, no matter the players' sexual orientation.

The term LGBT+, on the other hand, is increasingly frowned upon, she said. Take for instance the financing of integration projects: "As long as what you do is generally described as an integration project, you can count on the support of the community," she said. "But when you explain that it's about the integration of LGBT+ and other social groups, you can forget about it." 

Read more: Homophobia in Poland still deeply entrenched

Andreis has been attacked, both verbally and physically, because of her orientation. "I was insulted in a vulgar manner because of my rainbow umbrella," she said. And once, someone snatched and tore a flag she was carrying while walking home from an LGBT+ demonstration. She said, however, that such attacks aren't too common; gays and lesbians can lead normal lives in Warsaw.

Watch video 03:19

Intolerance rife in 'LGBT-free' communities

Duda: LGBT+ ideology ' a sort of neo-Bolshevism'

That's not the case outside of Poland's big cities, where the situation of LGBT+ people risks becoming even more difficult now that President Andrzej Duda has signed his most recent declaration, with the stated purpose of helping families.

The charter, signed June 10, is a kind of manifesto that emphasizes the importance of traditional family values. Poland's conservative president, with the support of his governing nationalist Law and Justice Party, is fighting for reelection on June 28 and he's hoping to score points with his traditionally-minded voters.

Read more: European LGBT+ equality survey shows east-west divide

The charter included language on "protecting children from LGBT ideology," with a ban on "propagating LGBT ideology in public institutions." Critics have said the document is a declaration of war against sex education in schools, already marginalized because many parents are afraid of sexualizing their children.

At a meeting with voters in the Silesian town of Brzegon on Saturday, Duda said that not all homosexuals and transgender people identify themselves with the LGBT+ movement, but consider their sexual orientation to be a private matter.

"During the entire communist era, communist ideology was imposed on children. That was Bolshevism. Now people are trying to brainwash them with a new ideology. It's a sort of neo-Bolshevism," Duda said. "They are trying to make us believe that this is about people but it is an ideology."

Read more: Viktor Orban expands Hungary's anti-LGBTQ+ measures

Duda's charter has struck a chord with the conservative electorate. Several similar declarations have already been signed at the local level in recent years and months. The regional parliaments of five of Poland's 16 administrative districts, as well as numerous cities and municipalities, have declared themselves "LGBT-free zones."

The town of Swidnik in southwestern Poland took the first step at the end of March 2019, saying that the region must remain "free of LGBT ideology" because radical activists in Poland are striving for a "cultural revolution" and questioning the value of the family. The district administration is protecting its citizens, the county council said, warning against the "early sexualization of children."

Criticism from Brussels

On Sunday, Poland's president defended himself against criticism of the charter from foreign media, writing on Twitter that he "truly believe[d] in diversity and equality."

Duda said his words had been taken out of context "as part of dirty political fight," adding that the "beliefs of any minority cannot be imposed on a majority under the false pretense of tolerance."

The condemnation continued on Monday, this time from EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova who is in charge of values and transparency across the bloc. "I find it really sad that in modern Europe, politicians holding high offices decide to target minorities for potential political gains," she told the European Parliament, without mentioning Duda by name.

In a resolution in December, the European Parliament urged the European Commission to condemn all public acts of discrimination against LGBT+ people, adding that EU funds should not be used for "discriminatory purposes." In early June, the European Commission contacted five Polish regions for an explanation regarding their "LGBT-free" resolutions, stressing that EU funds could be at risk of being withdrawn.

'You just can't be intimidated'

Meanwhile, Suzi Andreis is thinking about whether the time has come to leave her adopted country. "I could go to Italy with my girlfriend, although the situation there is anything but rosy," she said, referring to the growing popularity of right-wing and nationalist parties.

Read more: Gay mayor gets Poland's left dreaming of change

When the conservatives first entered government in 2005, Andreis brushed up on her English and acquired the necessary certifications in case she needed to find work abroad. But she would much rather stay put; LGBT+ people in Poland must remain visible, she said. "You just can't be intimidated."

  • BdTD Indien Gay Pride Parade (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Nath)

    LGBT rights in Asia — A difficult fight for equality

    India has a rainbow moment

    September of 2018 was a good time to wave the rainbow flag in India. In a landmark ruling, the Surpreme Court scratched Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a move that meant homosexuality is no longer illegal in the South Asian nation. But while this was definitely a reason to celebrate, the prospect of same-sex marriages in India is still a long way off.

  • Thailand Schönheitswettbewerb Miss International Queen 2019 transgender (Reuters/J. Silva)

    LGBT rights in Asia — A difficult fight for equality

    Transgender beauty queens on stage

    Thailand has a more open approach when it comes to the LGBT community. In 2019, the country hosted a beauty pageant solely for transgender contestants. With a transgender candidate running for parliament in the 2019 elections, the issue is also getting more political attention. Same-sex marriage, however, is still not legal in Thailand.

  • Taiwan Gleichgeschlechtliche Partnerschaft (Reuters/A. Wang)

    LGBT rights in Asia — A difficult fight for equality

    Still no chance to pop the question in Taiwan

    Same-sex couples in Taiwan were full of hope in 2018 that they could soon get married. But their hopes were dashed after Taiwanese voters rejected legalizing same-sex unions in a referendum. Still, LGBT activists remain optimistic that Taiwan will be the first place in Asia to introduce marriage equality or at least civil partnership for same-sex couples.

  • Indonesien 2018 Anti-LGBT-Proteste in Bogor, West Java (picture-alliance/Zuma Press/SOPA Images/A. Adinandra)

    LGBT rights in Asia — A difficult fight for equality

    Indonesia clamps down

    Homosexuals and transgender people are forced to hide their sexual orientation in Indonesia. Vitriolic rhetoric against the community and anti-gay prejudice are pervasive across the world's most populous Muslim nation where anti-LGBT demonstrations happen frequently. NGOs supporting LGBT rights have sometimes been attacked by radicals, with the government failing to come to their rescue.

  • Deutschland Messe ITB Berlin 2019 l Malaysias Minister für Tourismus Datuk Mohamaddin bin Ketapi (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    LGBT rights in Asia — A difficult fight for equality

    Malaysian minister dismisses LGBT community

    Malaysia's Tourism Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi recently caused an outcry after making a dismmisive comment about the LGBT community. When asked by reporters ahead of the world's largest tourism fair, ITB Berlin, whether gays were welcome in Malaysia, he said: "I don't think we have anything like that in our country." Other ministers have also made derogatory comments about LGBT people.

  • Singapur Regenbogenfahne bei Pink Dot Veranstaltung (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    LGBT rights in Asia — A difficult fight for equality

    A rare moment of freedom

    These participants of a gay pride parade in Singapore enjoy a rare moment out in the open. Even though Singapore is progressive in many aspects, the island city-state has a very conservative view of sexuality. Being in a same-sex relationship can cost you a lot of money or, in the worst case, land you in jail.

    Author: Ann-Christin Herbe


