 In Peru, farmers find ways to grow food without burning down the forest

Global Ideas

In Peru, farmers find ways to grow food without burning down the forest

Farmers around the Peruvian city of Iquitos usually burn parts of the Amazon rainforest so they can grow food in the fertile soil. Now, they're finding alternatives to the destructive practice.

Watch video 06:28

Peru: Sustainable farming in the rainforest

Project aim: Creating productive agroforestry systems with local communities as a financially and environmentally sustainable alternative to conventional farming to halt deforestation

Project implementation: Merging traditional Amazonian farming techniques with modern permaculture concepts. Working with locals to apply these methods instead of slash and burn agriculture.

Like many other small farmers in the Amazon rainforest around the Peruvian city of Iquitos, Eder Perez grows just one crop — the yucca plant. But in order to do so, he burns down parts of the jungle to create fields. The plants thrive in the fertile ash-filled soil, but only for about a year. Then the farmers have to burn down a new patch.

This slash and burn agriculture method is putting further pressure on a part of the Amazon that's already threatened from logging and large farming plantations. The rate of deforestation in the Iquitos forest has hit the highest rates in a decade.

The Chaikuni Institute, a self-described grassroots collective, is working with farmers like Perez on an agroforestry project. By coupling old Amazonian techniques with modern sustainable farming concepts, they hope communities can support themselves without burning down the forest.

A film by Tanja Blut

Agroforestry - The Revival of an Old Farming Concept

By planting trees in arable land, farmers can improve crop yields, prevent soil erosion, promote biodiversity and provide a source of energy. (18.11.2013)  

Doingyourbit: A man's mission to bring African eco ideas to the world

Community activist Joshua Konkankoh wants to bring green, sustainable development to Cameroon and the world. His starting point? An ecovillage in the rural area he grew up in that wants to connect people to their roots. (01.06.2017)  

Chaikuni Institute

Peru: Sustainable farming in the rainforest  

Japan Osaka | G20 Gipfeltreffen - Jair Bolsonaro am Kansai Flughafen

Bolsonaro: Germany can learn 'a lot' from Brazil about environment 27.06.2019

Brazil's president suggested Germany's love for coal disqualified it from lecturing Brazil about the deforestation of the Amazon. Angela Merkel said she would "talk straight" with him about the destruction.

DW Global Ideas - Farming Cooperative, Brazil

Natural high: Brazil's Guarana growers ditch chemicals for ancient knowledge 13.06.2019

For the Guarana growers of the Amazon, the caffeine-rich berries aren't just a fortifying brew but part of ancient tradition that respects their rainforest home.

Belize NGO Ya'axché

In Belize, farmers turn away from slash and burn agriculture 09.04.2019

Small farmers around the world burn woodlands to create fertile fields, releasing vast amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere. In Belize, one project wants to move farmers away from this old method toward greener pastures.

