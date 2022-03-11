DW AKADEMIE

In Moldova journalists fight with podcasts against fake news

With many young people reluctant to heed official advice on protection against Covid, vaccine resistance is still strong in Moldova. To fight dis- and misinformation, DW Akademie has partnered with well-known Moldovan journalists for a series of podcasts shedding light on Covid and the vaccines. One of these hosts is Sorina Obreja, who used the podcast's friendly format to approach the main fears.