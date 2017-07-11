 In Lebanon, a political coalition forms after Beirut blast | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 31.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

In Lebanon, a political coalition forms after Beirut blast

Anger at Lebanon's political class has galvanized a coalition opposed to the sectarian system of government. Some pledges appear achievable, but toppling the establishment will likely prove beyond tough.

Lebanon Protest in Beirut (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

On Sunday, dozens of civic groups and former opposition parties announced a unified program to establish a new political system in Lebanon while rejecting the new nominee for prime minister, Mustapha Adib, who is currently the ambassador to Germany. Speakers reading the group's declaration on Martyrs' Square in Beirut said the ruling class "had insisted on reproducing itself despite losing popular legitimacy," and blamed the multiple deep problems that the country faces on the "greed" of the political system.

Since widespread protests erupted in October 2019, opposition groups had struggled to find a common goal and project unity. "For a long time, they were lost," Zeinab Mirza, a political scientist at the American University of Beirut, told DW. "That's why they had no voice. So, this is a very important document."

Key to the groups' demands is a slimmed-down transitional government with a clear timeline to abolish Lebanon's sectarian system and a rejection of any Cabinet formed under the status quo. The current laws divvy key political posts among the country's main religious faiths, but many consider this a corrupt setup that channels patronage and influence.

Read more: Assassination verdict complicates Beirut blast fallout

'We are ready'

Former Prime Minister Hassan Diab stepped down on August 10 amid nationwide fury after the August 4 explosion in Beirut. Opposition groups have been meeting intensively since the blast to draw up a list of figures who could form a competent and independent transition government.

Read more: Lebanon's worst enemy is its own government, a DW editor writes

"We have names," Hassan Sinno, a member of the Massirat Watan opposition movement, told the AFP news agency. "We are ready."

The declaration document includes 58 detailed political goals — ranging from gaining compensation and justice for victims of the blast to getting rid of electoral laws based on sect and formalizing the independence of the judiciary. Amin Qamourieh, a political analyst and columnist for the Lebanese daily An-Nahar, told DW that the initiative, which brings together a diverse range of groups with a powerful common vision, is the movement's most significant achievement.

"The announcement represents the basic level of understanding that is needed to end the chaos that is being exploited by those in power, as well as foreign forces that say they will adopt reform but are only looking out for their own interests," Qamourieh said.

Read more: Will protests after Beirut blast bring reform to Lebanon?

Change is possible ...

The coalition is not alone in calling for changing the way things are done in Lebanon, but analysts say that the group will, at least initially, have to work within the existing system. "The youth of the movement realize that the attempts to uproot sectarianism and external influence are very difficult," Qamourieh said, "so they initially seek to achieve gains, such as running in elections with unified groups that allow new voices to arrive in Parliament to allow bills to be submitted.

Because of the depth of anger felt across Lebanon following the blast, the political will to deliver on some of the demands exists, Mirza said, but overhauling the confessional system will be difficult. An independent domestic investigation into the explosion, a progressive tax system, transparent bidding for government contracts and housing for people affected by the blast are all possible, she added. They would, however, require accepting a new government with some technocratic and political experience.

"This isn't nuclear science," Mirza said. "But abolishing the sectarian system is not as easy," she added. "It can be done and should be done — but we have more pressing priorities now."

Read more: Lebanon taps diplomat Mustapha Adib to lead new government

... and very hard

On Monday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said there "must be a change to this confessional system, which is the cause of all ills." On Sunday, President Michel Aoun called for the proclamation of a secular state and acknowledged a need to "change the system."

Aoun's ally, the Iran-backed Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had said earlier Sunday that he was open to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a new political pact — providing that Lebanon's factions agree. Days before he headed to Beirut to celebrate Lebanon's 100th anniversary as a country on Monday, Macron had warned that the nation could "disappear" without swift action from those in power.

Macron's two-page "concept paper" outlines changes needed to unlock foreign aid, such as an audit of the central bank and the installation of an interim government capable of implementing his proposals and calling early elections. France, the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iran have all long influenced Lebanese politics through support for their preferred leaders and factions.

But Qamourieh said foreign powers had only sought to maintain the status quo in Lebanon. "These forces are looking for a possible formula for the continuation of sectarianism that serves their interests," he said.

  • Man and woman running in Beirut (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Panic in Beirut

    Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

  • Lebanon explosion (Reuters/K. Sokhn)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Blasts felt in city's outskirts

    The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

  • Libanon | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut: Mann wird evakuiert (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Dozens killed, thousands injured

    Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

  • Helicopter douses fire | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock

    Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

  • rescue efforts in Beirut (picture-alliance/AA/H. Shbaro)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Race to save survivors

    More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

  • Aftermath of Beirut blasts, man walks through rubble | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Felt as far away as Cyprus

    The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

  • People in Beirut run through the rubble in the explosion aftermath | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    People are 'asking for their loved ones'

    DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

  • People stand by building and car in ruins in the evening| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Two-week state of emergency

    Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

  • A group of men sit near the entrance of a shop damaged after the explosion| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/D. Carde)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Lebanon faces double-blow

    The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion.

  • A protesters lifts the Lebanese flag in front of police (Reuters/G. Tomasevic)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Protesters demand reforms and resignations

    Thousands of protesters took to the streets four days after the explosion, blaming the blast on government corruption and mismanagement boiling. Protesters demanded government resignations and fresh elections, with many occupying government ministries. Police responded with tear gas.

  • Lebanon's former Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad (Getty Images/AFP)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    First resignation

    Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad became the first government minister to resign in the wake of the blast, five days after it took place. "After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media. She apologized to the people of Beirut for failing them.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Advertisement

World

In Lebanon, a political coalition forms after Beirut blast

France's terrorism risk remains 'extremely high', says minister

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina arrested on terrorism charges

Sudan signs landmark peace deal with rebel alliance

Coronavirus denialism still holding Africa back