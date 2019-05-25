In Japan, Trump says he's unfazed by North Korea missile launches

Ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump has dismissed recent missile tests in nearby North Korea. He later joined Abe for a round of golf outside Tokyo.
US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent North Korean missile tests, overriding the concerns of Japan and contradicting his hawkish national security adviser.
"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump said in an early morning tweet on Sunday before joining Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a game of golf outside Tokyo.
Read more: North Korea food rations hit record low level after poor harvest: UN
The president, who is on a four-day trip to Japan, made the comments after National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters on Saturday that short-range missile tests by North Korea on May 4 and 9 were a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
Trump said he had confidence North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will keep his promise to me," a reference to a North Korean pause in missile launches and nuclear tests since 2017.
Some administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have sought to downplay this month's short-range missile launches, which came following the collapse of talks between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February.
"The moratorium was focused, very focused, on intercontinental missile systems, the ones that threaten the United States," Pompeo said in a recent television interview.
Japan views the short-range missile tests as a threat due to the country's proximity to North Korea.
Trump sides with Kim against Joe Biden
In the same tweet, Trump also said he had "smiled" when North Korea called former Vice President Joe Biden a "fool of low IQ" and an "imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being" after the Democratic presidential hopeful criticized Trump's meetings with Kim during a speech.
Trump said he "smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, & worse," before later offering a version of the tweet with the correct spelling of "Biden."
Following golf, Trump and Abe will attend a sumo wrestling match. On Monday, official talks are expected to focus on trade and North Korea.
cw/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to indulge US President Donald Trump with lavish gestures of friendship in order to avoid concessions on trade issues. The strategy could work. Martin Fritz reports from Tokyo. (24.05.2019)
At the start of a four-day visit, US President Trump has called on Japanese business leaders to boost investment in the US. Trump is hoping to secure a trade deal to curb what he described as Japan's "substantial edge." (25.05.2019)
North Korea fired two short-range missiles on in its second test in under a week. The United States said it seized a North Korean cargo ship as tensions again mounted between the two countries. (09.05.2019)
Both Koreas have shied away from describing the weapons test as a "missile launch." Nonetheless, Kim Jong Un was reportedly very happy with his latest "projectile" launch into the Sea of Japan. (05.05.2019)
The North Korean regime has cut rations of food to 300 grams a day after the worst harvest in 10 years, the UN says. And a UN team found that 10.1 million people lacked enough food to take them through to the next one. (03.05.2019)
Russia's Vladimir Putin said he was ready to brief the US on his talks with Kim Jong Un in Russia. Before leaving Vladivostok, Kim accused the US of acting "in bad faith" at the failed Vietnam summit with Donald Trump. (26.04.2019)
In the wake of stalled nuclear talks with the US, Kim is seeking diplomatic assistance from the Kremlin. Russia wants stability on its far-eastern border — but President Putin may have a bigger picture in mind. (24.04.2019)