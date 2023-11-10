In Israel, families of Hamas hostages wait in fear

ConflictsIsraelIn Israel, families of Hamas hostages wait in fearTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelTania Krämer10/11/2023October 11, 2023Fears are growing for those still missing after attacks by Hamas militants. Many hostages were abducted at an outdoor music festival, where hundreds of bodies have since been recovered. DW visited relatives and friends of some of the missing.https://p.dw.com/p/4XNHnAdvertisement