In Israel, families of Hamas hostages wait in fear

Tania Krämer
October 11, 2023

Fears are growing for those still missing after attacks by Hamas militants. Many hostages were abducted at an outdoor music festival, where hundreds of bodies have since been recovered. DW visited relatives and friends of some of the missing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XNHn