In India, Do Daughters Have a Chance?

In India, a girl is aborted every 12 seconds. Every 22 minutes a woman is raped. The connection between these two statistics is as startling as it is terrifying.

Illegal ultrasounds to detect and abort female foetuses have become increasingly popular over the past two decades. So-called "sterile villages”, where not a single girl has been born in decades, are scattered throughout India. As a result, the world's largest democracy is on the verge of collapse.

There may be as many as 32 million single Indian men by 2025. Increased levels of violence towards women looms on the horizon. Filmmaker Rama Rau’s film paints an intimate portrait of these untenable conditions.



"India - A Chance for Daughters" tells the story Neelam Bala, a midwife who unwaveringly encourages women to also give birth to girls - in defiance of their husbands, mothers-in-laws, and tradition.







