No taboos: From bladder weakness to testicular cancer.

October 17, 2024

People don't like to talk about problems "down there" - not even when visiting the doctor. But bladder weakness affects many women. Young men should be alarmed if the testicles feel hardened. At In Good Shape there is unvarnished clarification!

In Good Shape — The Health Show

How can we lead a healthy life? What is good for our body and soul? What kind of exercise can make us - or keep us fit? Find out more on In Good Shape, the health show on DW.

