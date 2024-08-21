  1. Skip to content
In Good Shape - Mental health - how can you improve it?

August 21, 2024

When you’re in a good mood, work comes easily, and you can enjoy being with others. But bad moods are part of life, and they can even act as a driving force. But if you feel your mental balance is disturbed long term, it’s good to seek help.

Mental health – how can you improve it?

HealthMarch 17, 202326:06 min
In Good Shape — The Health Show

How can we lead a healthy life? What is good for our body and soul? What kind of exercise can make us - or keep us fit? Find out more on In Good Shape, the health show on DW.

