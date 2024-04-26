  1. Skip to content
In Good Shape – Always tired? How to boost your energy!

April 26, 2024

Persistent tiredness, lethargy, lack of drive – if that’s your daily experience, it will impact your health and well-being. Sometimes illnesses like chronic fatigue syndrome are to blame. But often a few lifestyle changes can make a huge difference.

More on Health from around the world

The International Space Station seen over the planet Earth

Will space labs soon help cure cancer?

Could we soon get better drugs and faster computers thanks to research and production in space?
HealthJanuary 6, 202403:53 min
An illustration shows a group of bacteria colored pinkish purple

The global threat of antimicrobial resistance

Many pathogens have grown resistant to the most effective medicines, and developing alternatives is growing critical.
HealthDecember 21, 202302:39 min
A symbolic couple standing next to a double bed, she is pregnant. Title picture to the episode about sex during pregnancy from the series "Sex & the Body".

Sex during pregnancy: Safe or not?

How pregnancy sex might cause bleeding, which positions to avoid & why doing it might even feel better while pregnant.
HealthOctober 16, 202311:42 min
More from this show

DW-Beitrag - Geschlechtsorgane

Sexual organs – the minor differences

The penis and glans start out the same as the labia and clitoris. How our sex organs develop and influence our bodies.
HealthApril 16, 202402:36 min
Still aus DW-Beitrag ' Explainer Nase'

How to train up your triceps

In Good Shape coach Tim Bertko demonstrates the "one arm tricep push-up" – for perfectly sculpted upper arms!
HealthApril 15, 202401:15 min
Symbolbild Fitness Trackers

How men can take charge of their health

Men go to the doctor less often and lead unhealthier lives than women. As a result, diseases are often discovered late.
ScienceApril 15, 202404:15 min
About the show

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape — The Health Show

How can we lead a healthy life? What is good for our body and soul? What kind of exercise can make us - or keep us fit? Find out more on In Good Shape, the health show on DW.

