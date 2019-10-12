In Germany, memorials for Nazi terror victims vandalized

Multiple memorial sites for victims of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) have been desecrated — some more than once, Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

The right-wing NSU terror cell killed nine people with immigrant backgrounds and a policewoman between 2000 and 2007. The group's three members evaded police for years, hiding out in the eastern German town of Zwickau.

Welt am Sonntag carried out a survey of the eight cities where memorial sites to the group's victims are located and found that most of the sites had been targeted by vandals.

Earlier this month, an oak tree honoring the NSU's first victim, a flower seller called Enver Simsek, was cut down in Zwickau. Police in the town said perpetrators had also destroyed a wooden bench with an inscription commemorating the victims. Another memorial was desecrated in Zwickau in 2016.

In 2014, a commemorative plaque in Kassel was coated in bitumen, while in Nuremberg in 2017, another plaque was defaced with a swastika. One memorial in Rostock has vandalized three times in the past five years, the newspaper found. Some monuments had simply been stolen. One was thrown into a river.

"The desecration of the NSU memorials is a slap in the face of the bereaved and cannot be tolerated by society," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Welt am Sonntag.

He added that firm action needed to be taken against all forms of right-wing extremism and xenophobia.

Authorities in Germany have warned of an increased risk of right-wing attacks. The country is reeling from an anti-Semitic assault on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Wednesday that left two people dead. Investigators are treating the shooting as a far-right terrorist attack.

"The terrible crime in Halle has shown that we must act now. Words of regret aren't enough to counter the threat to the safety of our citizens," Seehofer said.

Chronicle of the NSU murders A mysterious string of murders For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Unsuccessful bank robbery The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Zschäpe turns herself in Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

Chronicle of the NSU murders The truth comes out In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU claim responsibility Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Verbal slip-ups Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

Chronicle of the NSU murders NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial service in Berlin On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Solidarity with the victims On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Maximum of 10 years? Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013. Since then, more than 800 witnesses have been heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial. Her lawyers, one of whom, Hermann Borchert, is seen here next to his client, called in their final plea for a maximum sentence of 10 years, saying she was not guilty of complicity in murder.

Chronicle of the NSU murders Or a life sentence? Federal prosecutors have called for Zschäpe to be given a life sentence for her role in the killings. She has been charged with joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Four others at the trial are also accused of helping the NSU. A final ruling is expected sometime after June 2018. Author: Anna Peters / nh



